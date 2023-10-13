Penguins Will Spoil Capitals Home Opener

Videos by OutKick

Penguins vs. Capitals, 7:00 ET

The first Friday of the NHL season brings us just two games on the slate, but we have a jam-packed schedule tomorrow. I’ve only had one NHL play this year and it was a winner as the Blackhawks were able to take the season opener from the Penguins. I played the puck line in that one, and no complaints about a win, but we could’ve cashed a lot if we took the money line. Tonight we see the Washington Capitals open the season at home and take on the Penguins.

Pittsburgh has played just the one game this season, and as mentioned they did lose the game. It wasn’t a terrible performance or anything, but I think they are probably better than the Blackhawks and should’ve taken that game. They just kind of fell apart in the final period as they allowed three goals, one of which was an empty net goal. Goalie Tristan Jarry was pretty good actually as he stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced. With another game tomorrow for the Penguins, I wouldn’t be surprised if he only starts tonight, but it hasn’t been confirmed that he will be in net. Sydney Crosby led the way in the loss for the Penguins with a goal in the game. I do think they will need a bit of time to make sure their new additions get into a groove, but overall should be fine. I think them having played a game already to warm up will be a bonus for them as they are more used to a real game speed than the Capitals will be. (I understand the concept of preseason, but none of those games, in any sport, quite prepare the players for the real thing.)

Alexander Ovechkin scored a mind-blowing goal in an exhibition game in Russia. (Getty Images)

The Capitals come into the year with more questions than answers at this point. They didn’t make the playoffs last season and had a lottery pick. They have a new head coach – Spencer Carbery – who came over from Toronto’s bench. They had issues with their forwards last season, but they haven’t gotten much better in the offseason. Most of the work that they did this offseason seemed to be extensions or with the defense. The goal this season of course will be the playoffs, but it seems like it will be an uphill battle. Of course, they still have Alex Ovechkin, but he is now 38 years old and on the slower side of his great career. I’m sure he could still be effective and carry them in some games, but even he missed some games last season. Darcy Kuemper is likely to be in the net for the Capitals today. He was solid last season and recorded a strong 2.87 goals against per game mark. He also was able to produce five shutouts, second most in the league. When he was good, he was very good, but when he struggled, he was still competent enough. He allowed nine goals over three games to the Penguins last season, but he was peppered with a lot of shots and still maintained a .913 save percentage.

Tonight I think the rust is still there for the Capitals and we see the Penguins jump out to an early lead. Opening night is usually a big deal for teams, but it seems like right now, there are very few positive thoughts around the squad. I’m going to take the Penguins to win this game. I wouldn’t be surprised if they lose tomorrow, but tonight, I think they are the better team and can steal it from the Capitals.

