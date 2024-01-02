Penguins Will Dominate Capitals

Videos by OutKick

Capitals vs. Penguins, 7:30 ET

It has been quite a while since I’ve written about hockey, and to be honest, I’m okay with that. It has not been a pretty season from yours truly when it comes to the NHL. Last season seemed like I couldn’t pick a loser and this year it seems as though I can’t grab a winner. Sure, neither is true as I’ve had winners this season and had losers last year, but you get my point. I’m hoping the calendar year flips the results for me even though we are in the same season. Let’s take a look at the matchup tonight between the Capitals and the Penguins.

The Capitals are 17-11-6 for the season and looking to try and put together a run. This was supposed to be a bit of a rebuilding year for Washington but they have gotten the job done. Most predicted they wouldn’t make the playoffs or would be one of the teams that struggled this year. At the start of the season, it looked like that prediction would be correct, but around the middle of November, they found a way to turn it around and won five straight and eight of 10 games. Since that point they have been alternating winning streaks and losing streaks – none going ridiculously long, but when they win, they win two or more, and when they lose, they drop two or more. They are currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak and that followed a three-game winning streak. So, clearly, their form isn’t great at the moment. They have been off since Saturday though, so they should be plenty rested for this matchup tonight. The expectation is that Darcy Kuemper is in the net tonight for the Capitals. He has been below average this season and has yet to face the Penguins.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 28: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals and Ivan Miroshnichenko #63 talk between shifts during a pre-season game against the Detroit Red Wings at Capital One Arena on September 28, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Penguins are 18-13-4 on the year and actually behind the Capitals in the standings thanks to the way the points work out. They were also given a mixed bag of thoughts on how their season would play out, but at this point, they are playing pretty decent hockey. They’ve put together a nice stretch recently, winning four of their past five games. Their defense has remained steadfast this season even if they aren’t the best at any one category. They are lucky that tonight they face a team that only averages 2.29 goals per game. The Capitals get enough shots to average more, but my guess is they just aren’t great shots. For the Penguins to take this game, they simply need to keep doing what they’ve been doing – limit the opportunities, win the penalty time, and keep the opponent from getting turnovers. Tristan Jarry should mind the pipes tonight for the Penguins. He’s been very good this season and has four shutouts on the season, including one against the Capitals.

Neither one of these teams plays at such a reckless pace that I expect a ton of goals. The average game is usually set with a 6.5 line and this one is at six so the books are clearly on my side with that part of the analysis. I think with Jarry in goal, the Penguins will be the winner of the game, I’ll take a shot on them to win on the puck line at +142. I don’t think this should be a close match considering the goalies and current team form.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024