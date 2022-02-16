Penguins C Sidney Crosby Hears From Mario Lemieux After Notching 500th Career Goal

Videos by OutKick

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby is still playing, and even people who don’t know hockey know Crosby.

They may also know that as long as Crosby is playing, there will be milestones.

He reached another one in Tuesday’s 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers by notching his 500th career goal. It marks only the second time in franchise history that’s happened — and the first to do it was none other than the legendary Mario Lemieux.

Needless to say, the Penguins tweeted out a video from Lemieux shortly after Crosby reached the feat.

“I’ve been able to witness most of them,” Lemieux said of Crosby’s goals. “And I’m sure there will be plenty more in the future.”

As a team, the Penguins got off to an uneven start, but have picked it up quite a bit lately. In fact, they have now won eight in a row.

“It’s hard to put into words. Just being able to be part of some great teams over the years, play with some great players, it’s a cool number,” Crosby said. “You look at the guys who have scored, it’s a privilege to be part of that company.”

Crosby, 34, was selected with the No. 1 overall draft pick back in 2005. During his career, he has played only for the Penguins. He now has 14 goals on the season.