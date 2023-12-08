Penguins-Panthers Should Be Defensive Battle

Videos by OutKick

Penguins vs. Panthers, 7:00 ET

Another day, another hockey loss for me yesterday. One win doesn’t make a streak, and I haven’t snapped this skid that I’m on as I think now I’ve lost four of the past five plays I’ve provided on Outkick. Is it terrible? Not really, I’ve lost 10 straight plays in a sport before. However, I still hate giving out losers. Losing my own money is something I can deal with, losing it for others sucks. So, again, feel free to fade me if you want, but I’m going to keep firing away. Tonight, I’m taking a shot on the game between the Penguins and Panthers.

The Penguins are not playing good hockey at the moment, having lost four of their past five games. That includes the current three-game skid that they are on. The season is still young, but the Penguins need to turn it around quickly before they bury themselves too far down in the standings. It isn’t much of a surprise, but their top two lines are scoring the majority of their points for the team. Of course, Sidney Crosby is still looking good and leading the way for them in terms of goals, but he needs to get some help. Their defense has been pretty solid for the year, but when your offense can’t get anything going it makes you have to essentially play perfect. That isn’t something most teams are capable of doing over one game, and asking them to do it over many is even more difficult. Tristian Jarry is likely to be in the net for them. He’s been very good for the Penguins, posting three shutouts on the season, and only allowed 2.50 goals per game. He has, however, allowed at least three goals in three of his past four starts. It seems that if he allows three goals, the Penguins lose.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 08: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins gets ready for a first period face off against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on April 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Panthers are seemingly on the other side of the Penguins as they seem to get things together. They’ve won three of their past five games, alternating wins and losses, but they’ve been very competitive in the other two games. The two losses saw a 4-3 game against the Islanders, and the other was a shootout loss to the Maple Leafs. I mentioned if the Penguins allow three goals, they are losing. The Panthers have scored at least three goals in four of their past five games, so the offense is clicking. It isn’t just a good offense, though. Their defense has done a solid job all season of keeping opponents from making big runs or getting too many second chances against them. Like the Penguins, they are allowing just 2.60 goals against per game. They are allowing fewer shots against them though, which might be due to their offense being able to control the puck more than the Penguins. Tonight, they are going to Sergei Bobrovsky in the net and he is one of the better goalies in the league as well. He matches up well with Jarry as he sports a 2.49 goals against per game average and a .910 save percentage.

Hockey has been a challenge of late but I think I have a good read on this game. I’m taking the under 6.5 goals for this one. The Penguins aren’t scoring very well, but their defense is playing at a respectable level. The goalies in this game are also very good. I don’t see both giving up three goals. That doesn’t mean the game won’t end 5-2 or something, but I don’t think it is likely they both allow three to find the back of the net. I’ll take under 6.5 and hope that this is the start of a turnaround.

