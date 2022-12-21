Penei Sewell Breaks Down Fan’s Tailgate Lot Pass Block

Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell may have stumbled upon his understudy after getting a glimpse at Sunday’s pregame tailgate.

Before the Lions upended the Jets at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, a Sewell fan went viral from the tailgate lot for his pass block skills. OutKick’s Grayson Weir gave the viral block a Brian Baldinger-like film review shortly after the video hit social media. As Grayson noted, the stand-in tackle’s devastating left hand punch immediately took his opponent out of the play.

That fan has since been identified by Twitter detectives as Matthew Marvin. And his ability to keep a pass rusher at bay left quite the impression on Sewell. Even if said pass rusher just so happened to be Marvin’s wife.

Regardless, Sewell was impressed.

“Aw man, I see nothing but greatness,” Sewell told Detroit News sports reporter Nolan Bianchi.

“All I see is greatness.”



Penei Sewell breaks down film of the fan cosplaying pass protection against his wife 😂 pic.twitter.com/JuuPtpIQai — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) December 20, 2022

Penei Sewell Was Drafted Seventh Overall In 2021

After watching more of the film from Bianchi’s iPad, Sewell further broke down the tailgate lot pass block.

“You start off with the stance — he’s loading up the inside, ready to get out of it. Great patience off the line,” added Sewell. “He’s not over-setting to allow the inside move.”

Sewell, who briefly played tight end (for one snap) the previous week, continued: “…with his left hand… great job of stabbing the nearest point, knocking the defender off [her] feet, having [her] re-direct in any way possible, and then keep the feet moving.”

Penei Sewell liked what he saw from the tailgate lot. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images).

Tailgate Lot Pass Block Impressed

Overall, Sewell seemingly couldn’t be more pleased with Marvin’s tailgate tackle impersonation.

“I love it,” Sewell admitted. “That’s a money rep.”

However, he wasn’t nearly as impressed with the pass rush technique of Mrs. Marvin, who struggled to even sniff the fictional quarterback Matthew was protecting.

“A little rough. We gotta work on that a little bit,” Said Sewell.”You gotta know who you’re going against. That’s a big dude with long arms. You can’t get the arms on you.”

Matthew Marvin, by the way, could realistically get a shot to one day be Sewell’s understudy. And we’re not talking about in the tailgate lot.

Though one would reasonably assume that pass block set came courtesy of a cooler full of pregame Coors Lights, you should know that Marvin played offensive line this fall for the University of New Hampshire.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF