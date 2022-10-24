Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Suffers Hip Injury After Hard Fall

New Orleans can’t catch a break when it comes to Zion Williamson’s health.

The Pelicans, and the NBA, know that Williamson can flat-out ball — as long as he stays on the court.

Well, Zion’s back to dealing with an injury after taking a hard fall against the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Williamson was hurt during a fast-break play where he was fed the ball and went up for a windmill dunk only to be stopped by Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, who got all ball on the dunk attempt, causing Williamson to slip backward and land on his back.

ZION WILLIAMSON ATTACKS THE RIM

Every angle of Jordan Clarkson's block on Zion Williamson. Every angle is a clean block.

Williamson remained on the court after the fall but was soon taken out by head coach Willie Green. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Zion was diagnosed “with a posterior hip contusion” and could not finish the game.

Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion. He missed finish of tonight's Pelicans-Jazz game.

In 30 minutes of action, Williamson tallied 25 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

After Zion exited in the fourth, the Pelicans rallied to send the game into overtime. They were ultimately defeated, 122-121, for their first loss of the season.

On Oct. 5, Williamson played his first NBA game after 517 days of being sidelined with foot and knee issues. New Orleans hopes that the 2019 first-overall draft pick can return sooner than later to help the young squad climb the Western Conference ranks.

Last season, the Pelicans made the playoffs via the play-in tournament but were defeated by the Phoenix Suns in six games.