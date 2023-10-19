Pedro Martinez Gives Prediction On Shohei Ohtani’s Next Team

Videos by OutKick

With the end of the World Series just a few weeks away, the most anticipated event of the baseball calendar can finally start: Shohei Ohtani reaching free agency.

Ohtani’s likely MVP campaign, youth, marketing possibilities and unprecedented skill set make him unquestionably the most desirable free agent in MLB history. Earlier this season, reports suggested there was an early favorite in the Ohtani sweepstakes.

But in recent months, the discussion has seemingly changed. Insiders quoted sources tying the 29-year-old to the Boston Red Sox, due in part to the team’s connection to Ohtani’s shoe sponsor, New Balance.

Now we can add another prominent baseball voice to the list of those predicting that he’ll choose Boston: Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez.

“I think he’s going to be playing in Boston,” Martinez told Sports Illustrated. “I would love to have him.” He did also say that he expects the Dodgers, Mets and Padres to make a run at him, but that ultimately he’d choose the Red Sox.

“It’s going to be a few teams that can afford him. Those are the few places I can think of for Ohtani to land, but I have to say Boston is No. 1,” he said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels in action during the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 25, 2023 in New York City. The Angels defeated the Mets 3-1. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Does Boston Make Sense For Shohei Ohtani?

The Red Sox have several internal options for designated hitter this season that would seem to preclude a serious Ohtani pursuit.

Masataka Yoshida is expected to play DH, and Justin Turner could spend time there as well, should he exercise his player option. That said, there’s little doubt Ohtani would be a massive upgrade on either player for 2024. As well as providing pitching value in 2025 and beyond.

For Ohtani’s side though, the Red Sox would seem to be a confusing fit. In the little public comment he’s given about his priorities, he’s hinted that winning consistently is key. While the Red Sox won the World Series in 2018, they’ve made the playoffs just once in the past five seasons.

They’ve also yet to hire a new head of baseball operations after parting ways with Chaim Bloom several months ago. Signing somewhere with little stability and two consecutive last place division finishes doesn’t seem to line up with Ohtani’s priorities.

But there’s still talent on the Red Sox roster, with Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran and Triston Casas providing a young core to build around. Although few teams can match the Dodgers track record of regular season success, star power, young core and financial might.

With November rapidly approaching, we won’t have to wait long to see if Pedro’s right.