Final Pearl Harbor Survivor Living In Nevada Dies At The Age Of 99

There are no longer any living Pearl Harbor survivors in the state of Nevada.

Ed Hall, the final survivor of the infamous Japanese sneak attack on Hawaii living in Nevada, passed away at the age of 99 early Wednesday morning, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Shortly before his death, Hall was in high spirits and cracking jokes.

Kathy and I are saddened at the loss of Ed Hall, the last known Pearl Harbor survivor in Nevada.



Ed was a proud veteran, honorable Nevadan and dedicated American.



We honor his memory, bravery and sacrifice.

“He passed away peacefully in his sleep. He joked with the nurses last night. Before I left he said ‘I love you.’ He seemed still full of life. The doctor told me that ‘When we went to check on him, he was unresponsive.’ I just fell over completely. He was the greatest guy, from the greatest generation. Those men were cut from a different cloth,” his friend Greg Mannarino told the publication.

Hall was just 18-years-old and a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps when Japanese planes and submarines launched an unprecedented attack against American naval forces in Hawaii on December 7, 1941.

The attack on Pearl Harbor changed the world forever.

The attack motivated America to enter World War II, and the rest is history. With a few years, the Axis powers surrendered, the USA dominated an entire portion of Europe and we dropped two atomic bombs on Japan to force the imperial empire’s surrender.

Now, in the year 2022, there are very few WWII veterans left, and none are alive in the state of Nevada.

When the world cried out for help, men like Hall and all those he served with answered, and the world changed forever. Before WWII, America was a country that mostly kept to itself and wasn’t a world power. By the end of 1945, the United States of America was the powerful nation on Earth, and that’s a title we’ve never relinquished.

Hall and all the other brave heroes of WWII can be thanked for that.

You should all take time to meet some WWII veterans if you don’t already know any. We’re losing them at an unfortunate rate. Soon, there won’t be any left, and that will be a very sad day for this beautiful country. Rest easy, Hall.