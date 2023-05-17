Pearl Gonzalez Continues Her Heater With New Content

Videos by OutKick

Pearl Gonzalez is apparently enjoying all her newfound social media attention.

Gonzalez, a former UFC fighter who is now a member of BKFC, generated a ton of attention last Friday when she posted a viral TikTok video of herself soaking up some sun on a boat.

What better way to get the weekend started? That’s the kind of energy and spirit America is all about.

Pearl Gonzalez drops new Twitter content.

If there’s one rule of the internet and life in general that applies here, you simply can’t slow down once you get some momentum rolling.

Whether it’s business or the content game, you have to keep striking while the iron is hot, and that’s exactly what Gonzalez did with her latest Twitter content.

She fired up the little blue bird Tuesday afternoon and cut it loose.

In case I haven’t told you lately, you’re the best and I love you 💖💫✨😘https://t.co/qK3HpObfo2 pic.twitter.com/z8jfWph4zs — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) May 16, 2023

Gonzalez is on a roll.

To quote American philosopher Jerry Reed, “When you’re hot, you’re hot and when you’re not, you’re not.” Doesn’t get much more simplistic and straightforward than that.

Gonzalez is definitely keeping things fresh and interesting on social media. Even if her best fighting days are behind, it looks like she’s more than ready to dabble in the content game.

Pearl Gonzalez goes viral with Twitter picture. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

For anyone doubting it as a business strategy, just go ahead and look at Paige VanZant. VanZant was a former UFC star turned content sensation and she’s printing cash.

Can Pearl Gonzalez find the same success? She has a long way to go, but we definitely can’t rule it out.

With her momentum rolling, there’s no doubt she’ll keep her accounts lit up for the foreseeable future.