Peacock NFL Playoff Game’s Success Means, You Guessed It, More Streaming-Only NFL Games Coming

The NFL decided to allow NBC to air a playoff game on its streaming-only platform, Peacock. While many football fans hated it, don’t expect that to impact the future of streaming games.

The league dove head-first into the streaming game by granting the rights of Thursday Night Football to Amazon Prime. That meant that for nearly every week during the season, at least one NFL game was available only to subscribers of a streaming platform.

They expanded that this season by giving NBC a Saturday night regular season game in Week 15 to air exclusively on Peacock. Not only that, but the NFL allowed NBC to air the Wild Card game between the Chiefs and Dolphins on the platform.

NBC and Peacock made a TON of money by broadcasting a streaming-only NFL playoff game between the Chiefs and Dolphins, so expect more of that in the near future. (Photo: Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports)

For the first time ever, an NFL playoff game appeared on a streaming-only platform. And, it was a massive hit for NBC and Peacock. While the 23 million viewers for that contest fell far-below the other Wild Card games in terms of ratings, it was the most-streamed event ever.

Based on recent data provided by Variety, the game generated subscribers like no other single event in history.

It’s worth noting that NBC paid $110 million to air two NFL games on Peacock.

NFL success on Peacock means more streaming-only games are just a matter of time

For those fans hoping this might be a one-off — don’t hold your breath. There’s no question that the other networks took note of this.

ESPN pays a lot of money for the Monday Night Football package, and they are looking for ways to better monetize their streaming service, ESPN+. CBS has Paramount+. There’s no doubt those networks are going to try to get in on this action, perhaps as early as next season.

That’s not even considering the fact that other streaming services, not necessarily known for sports, are getting into the live sports market. Netflix recently purchased WWE Raw rights for $5 billion.

The NFL has one of the best products in America. Nothing draws eyeballs to televisions, tablets, phones and computers like professional football.

There’s nothing more important to these broadcasting companies than eyeballs. The supply-and-demand economics are pretty simple here.

Get ready for more streaming-only NFL games over the next few years.