Peacock NFL Playoff Game’s Success Means, You Guessed It, More Streaming-Only NFL Games Coming

Videos by OutKick
The NFL decided to allow NBC to air a playoff game on its streaming-only platform, Peacock. While many football fans hated it, don’t expect that to impact the future of streaming games.
The league dove head-first into the streaming game by granting the rights of Thursday Night Football to Amazon Prime. That meant that for nearly every week during the season, at least one NFL game was available only to subscribers of a streaming platform.
They expanded that this season by giving NBC a Saturday night regular season game in Week 15 to air exclusively on Peacock. Not only that, but the NFL allowed NBC to air the Wild Card game between the Chiefs and Dolphins on the platform.
For the first time ever, an NFL playoff game appeared on a streaming-only platform. And, it was a massive hit for NBC and Peacock. While the 23 million viewers for that contest fell far-below the other Wild Card games in terms of ratings, it was the most-streamed event ever.
Based on recent data provided by Variety, the game generated subscribers like no other single event in history.
It’s worth noting that NBC paid $110 million to air two NFL games on Peacock.
NFL success on Peacock means more streaming-only games are just a matter of time
For those fans hoping this might be a one-off — don’t hold your breath. There’s no question that the other networks took note of this.
ESPN pays a lot of money for the Monday Night Football package, and they are looking for ways to better monetize their streaming service, ESPN+. CBS has Paramount+. There’s no doubt those networks are going to try to get in on this action, perhaps as early as next season.
That’s not even considering the fact that other streaming services, not necessarily known for sports, are getting into the live sports market. Netflix recently purchased WWE Raw rights for $5 billion.
The NFL has one of the best products in America. Nothing draws eyeballs to televisions, tablets, phones and computers like professional football.
There’s nothing more important to these broadcasting companies than eyeballs. The supply-and-demand economics are pretty simple here.
Get ready for more streaming-only NFL games over the next few years.
Follow Dan Zaksheske on X – formerly known as Twitter: @RealDanZak
3 CommentsLeave a Reply
And when fans get sick of paying for multiple services to watch games, we can thank all those around us who jumped in head first and bought peacock.
Said it before, it’s being said again. Every sporting event is available online, free. Google and ye shall know. Open your mind.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXpxFoaH_R4
No one cares what my opinion is, but they’ll never get a penny out of me. Football just isn’t that important too me.