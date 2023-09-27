Paulina Gretzky Is Cooking On Instagram With New Viral Post

Videos by OutKick

Summer might be over, but that doesn’t mean Paulina Gretzky is done posting content.

The best time of the year for content is officially in the books. Summer is behind us. It’s time for fall. There’s no need to fret, though, because plenty of people are still firing away on Instagram.

That includes Paulina Gretzky.

Paulina Gretzky goes viral with new Instagram post. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

As OutKick’s loyal readers know, Paulina Gretzky is known for many things. She’s married to Dustin Johnson, her dad, Wayne Gretzky, is considered the greatest hockey player of all-time and she’s an Instagram sensation.

That last point is the one many on the internet know her for. Just in case you thought she was going to dial it back, I can promise she’s not.

She dropped a new viral Instagram photo of herself, and it took no time at all to generate plenty of attention.

Gretzky continues to prove she’s a star.

For the younger people reading this, it might be hard to understand how long Paulina Gretzky has been tearing it up online.

She’s only 34, but it feels like she’s been around forever. She was way ahead of the curve back in the day when it came to Instagram models and pushing the limits.

Then, she bagged Dustin Johnson and it was truly off to the races for Wayne Gretzky’s daughter.

Paulina Gretzky is incredibly popular on Instagram. (Photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images )

Now, she has a million Instagram followers, plenty of money in the bank and is clearly intent on keeping things rolling into the fall months.

There’s no doubt her followers will be tagging along for the ride. The content never stops with Paulina Gretzky. Take it away!