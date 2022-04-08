Paulina Gretzky Seems To Be Enjoying The Masters

Dustin Johnson’s soon-to-be-wife, Paulina Gretzky, was out and about on the Augusta National grounds on Thursday as DJ finished with a 3-under par round.

While the kids were on a private jet into Augusta with grandma and grandpa Gretzky, Paulina, 33, was walking the Augusta course keeping an eye on her husband, who is currently ranked 90th in the FedEx standings and is chilling at No. 8 in the World Golf Rankings.

Paulina Gretzky looks on during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

While Paulina has been busy planning an upcoming wedding that will be held in Tennessee, Johnson, 37, has just been going about his business and finds himself tied for fourth as he finishes up his second round at Augusta.

Paulina Gretzky talks to a Masters patron who is several beer cups deep during the first round of the Masters. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Notorious for their legendary parties in exotic locales, outside of a his & hers bachelorette/bachelor combo trip, the couple has been fairly quiet since Halloween when they partied with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

There’s no doubt there’d be a massive party to be had if Johnson could get to Sunday in contention and secure his second, and some say it would be his first legitimate jacket after winning the fall Masters in 2020, victory at Augusta National.