Paulina Gretzky Paints The Town, Brylie St. Clair Ready To Hit The Diamond & The Jared Goff Revenge Game

Joe Flacco’s run has come to an end

The magic of Joe Flacco has unfortunately for Browns fans run out. Cleveland traveled to Houston with high hopes of ending the Texans season.

That didn’t happen. Instead a close first half ended in a blowout. Flacco, who had saved the Browns season, played a pivotal role in ending it.

The soon to be 39-year-old threw pick sixes on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter after his defense allowed a costly touchdown right before halftime.

When the dust settled, the Browns had been blown out 45-14. They didn’t score the entire second half. A tough way to end the season.

Flacco was due for a rough game and it came in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. A spot they wouldn’t have been in without him.

He got off the couch in November and saved Cleveland’s season. Then he did this.

The Dolphins are not built for the cold

As bad as the game was for the Browns from the end of the second quarter through the second half, it could have been much worse. They could have been the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins had to travel to Kansas City to play in one of the coldest games in NFL history. They were up against the cold, the Chiefs, the referees, and Taylor Swift in the “Peacock Game.”

They never stood a chance. The 500 screen pass plays they ran fooled absolutely nobody and they were dominated from start to finish.

A second quarter touchdown gave some false sense of hope that they could play in the cold and that the game might be closer than anticipated.

The Dolphins offense then froze up and never sniffed the end zone for the rest of the game. A tough game to watch for everyone that was only made worse by the fact that Jason Garrett was on the call.

Those who signed up for the app, instead of getting a login from a friend or family member, deserve a refund.

Those weren’t the best games to start the Wild Card weekend, but we get two more games today with the Packers and Cowboys in Dallas and the Rams and Lions in Detroit.

Then, thanks to mother nature, we get two games on Monday. The Steelers and Bills game in Buffalo was moved and then the Eagles and Buccaneers in Tampa will close out the first-round.

I’m expecting a couple of good games to come out of the four remaining. The football gods owe us after what went down yesterday.

Jared Goff revenge game

The Rams and Lions game is one of those that I expect to be a close game. The Rams are heating up at the right time and the Lions have been playing well all season.

Prior to Saturday I was feeling really good about the Lions taking care of business. Sunday’s game will be their first home playoff game since 1994.

Jared Goff was the Rams quarterback before being traded for Matthew Stafford a few years ago. He then watched Stafford win a Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

This is his revenge game. The stars are lining up the Lions are about to go on a run. Then this happened. Eminem almost on his knees begging Stafford to lose the game and let the Lions win.

If the Lions lose this game and extend their playoff losing streak, which goes all the way back to 1992, a 51-year-old rapper covered in Just For Men is to blame.

I’m rooting for Goff to get it done.

Fitting tribute to Nick Saban

There’s a new era beginning in Tuscaloosa. The Kalen DeBoer era at Alabama is officially underway after Nick Saban decided to retire from coaching.

Many fans paid tribute to Saban after his retirement was announced by taking to his statue outside of Bryant Denny Stadium and leaving gifts that were ultimately tossed in a dumpster.

He didn’t die folks, he just retired. That didn’t matter as people paid their respects to the six national championships he won with the Crimson Tide by leaving Oatmeal Creme Pies and various Coke products.

But that’s not all they left him at his statue. If you zoom in on the picture of the items left you’ll see some alcoholic beverages sprinkled in there, a Four Loko for some reason.

There was a bag of ice, a slice of pizza, and what looks like a condom left behind to pay tribute to Saban as he hands the team off to a new head coach.

Forget the Oatmeal Creme Pies and Coke, the Four Loko, slice of pizza, and condom are a fitting tribute for anyone who has spent several years on a college campus.

Numbers from :

Tua final stats vs. KC

20-for-39, 199 yards

1 TD, 1 INT

63.9 rating — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 14, 2024

