Paulina Gretzky Rocks Bikini On Magazine Cover

Paulina Gretzky is now dabbling in the magazine industry, and swung for the fences with a recent shoot.

Gretzky, who is married to golf star Dustin Johnson, is known for being a content sensation online. She boasts more than a million Instagram followers and has been a staple on the website since my college days.

Now, it appears she’s ready to expand her influence to include magazines.

Paulina Gretzky lands the cover of KIND Magazine. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Paulina Gretzky poses for the KIND Magazine cover.

KIND Magazine recently dropped its fall 2023 cover for the Health & Wellness issue, and it featured Wayne Gretzky’s daughter rocking a bikini.

The issue is described as “intimate, personal, stunning” and “too hot to miss!” While we can’t make any definitive judgement on that, it’s definitely going to generate plenty of attention.

You can give it a look below.

We're thrilled to unveil our highly anticipated Health & Wellness issue for Fall 2023, featuring the iconic @paulinagretzky — intimate, personal, stunning — on the cover. Get ready to dive in, this one is too hot to miss! #KINDmagazine pic.twitter.com/syaSXZpiEx — KIND Magazine (@kind_magazine) October 2, 2023

Paulina continues to pump out viral content.

Paulina Gretzky has certainly been on an impressive run lately. We’re all about the content game here at OutKick, and there’s a reason she’s a fan favorite.

It’s because she knows how to move the needle, and she’s been doing it for years. Lots of women on Instagram can have some quick success before fading.

Gretzky has managed to remain relevant for years. Being married to one of the best golfers on the planet probably doesn’t hurt.

Now, Paulina Gretzky has a magazine cover under her belt, and it seems likely this won’t be the first one. Why stop when you can keep chasing clout and racking up likes? It’s easy money.

Paulina Gretzky continues to pump out viral content. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

There are few things you can count on in life, but Paulina being dependable to go viral is certainly one of them. That’s definitely not changing in the near future.