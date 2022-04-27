Paulina Gretzky Dumps Out More Wedding Photo & Video Content

Are you sick of Paulina Gretzky wedding content? Too bad. This woman is a content machine and you might not care about her wedding makeup, but there’s a woman out there who is on pins and needles wanting to see how Paulina prepped for her big Saturday wedding at posh Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee.

Luckily, Paulina’s on a thank-you tour for all those that made her special day with golfer Dustin Johnson go off without a hitch. Noted designer Vera Wang custom-made the wedding gown/cocktail dress. And then there’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic who HAS 10.4 MILLION INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS!

Paulina calls the guy “a real artist.”

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson were married Saturday in Tennessee / via Instagram

Holy crap I didn’t expect to see a makeup artist with that many followers, but that should serve as a reminder that the Gretzkys don’t play games. You want the best, you get the best. You get the da Vinci of makeup artists to fly into Knoxville & ship him to a five-star resort to make Paulina perfect.

And because this was a super high-end wedding, Paulina had a wedding dress and a reception dress. Both were Wangs.

Again, you don’t care. I hear you, but women will find this post via Google Search and they will care about a two-dress playbook. They will go into their summer weddings and think how the A-listers are now going to dress changes and their wedding planners will start hearing about it.

One thing leads to another and your bride has figured out a way to blow another $3,000 to do a dress change between the time you get into the car at the church and when she walks through those VFW hall doors screaming “WOOOOOOOOOOO” as the DJ hits play on “Can’t Stop the Feeling” — ranked No. 1 on The Knot’s wedding reception entrance songs list — as her bridesmaids screaming “Hey….hey….hey…hey” like they’re filming an Instagram dance video (they will pay for not screaming for the bride down the road) while the new husband smiles and scans the room figuring out where to get ROCKED on that special Blanton’s the bartender has under lock & key.

Paulina set the bar this summer.

Your move, soon-to-be-brides.

WOOOOOOOOOOOOO.