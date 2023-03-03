Paulina Gretzky Drops Bikini Highlights

Videos by OutKick

Some do it for promotion purposes, some do it for the love of the game. Given that Paulina Gretzky’s been in the game for as long as she has, and really isn’t doing much promoting of anything these days, it’s safe to assume she loves the game.

It’s a game that can be cruel to some and pass others by in a blink of an eye. Not Paulina. She’s still very much in the middle of things and has even increased her output of late. She’s coming off a content bender that has the most seasoned internet veterans impressed.

Mrs. Johnson rocking green bikini (Image Credit: Paulina Gretzky/Instagram)

What could be even more impressive than that is the fact that the content bender came after a prior bender as she worked on her tan ahead of LIV Golf opener. That bender was bikini heavy and included a close-up of a tattoo she has on her butt.

When you’re on a hot streak the best way to stay on the hot streak is to keep doing what you’ve been doing. This is a lesson the daughter of “The Great One” knows all to well.

That’s why on Friday afternoon she dropped some highlights from her current hot streak. The mix of content from her recent benders with some new looks makes for a decent highlight reel.

The Johnsons Aren’t Going Anywhere

For anyone who thought it was going to be easy to knock the Johnsons out of the top spot this season they were sadly mistaken. They’re not going anywhere.

Consider Paulina’s recent Instagram activity as an official notice to the rest of the LIV Golf tour. Really all of golf for that matter.

Dustin will be kicking ass and collecting the huge LIV checks on the course while Paulina handles the business on her end in one of her bikinis.

The best part is that she’s not getting weird with things. She’s sticking to what works and that’s tried and true bikini content. What a start to the 2023 golf season.