Paulina Gretzky’s Birthday Festivities Are Underway

It’s that time of year again, it’s the weekend before Paulina Gretzky’s birthday. She’s already gassed up the private jet and made her way with family and friends to the Caribbean island of Saint Barts for her birthday festivities.

If we’ve learned anything from her past birthdays it’s that she doesn’t play around with her celebrations. Paulina and her husband Dusting Johnson go big, a good time is had by all, and there’s plenty of content that makes its way on to social media.

Paulina Gretzky in St. Barts for her birthday pic.twitter.com/foNQcmn60E — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) December 15, 2023

This year should be no different. If anything the party could be even more of an event than it normally is. Paulina’s turning 35 and is coming off of one of her best years, content-wise, of all-time.

She hasn’t turned her back on what helped her collect more than a million Instagram followers. While others have turned their back on what helped them grow their social media brand, Paulina’s spent the past year playing the hits.

Paulina Gretzky’s Birthday Festivities Are Just Getting Underway

At the end of the summer, she pushed all of the pretenders out of her way and showed them how Intagram content was made. She then hit the cover of a magazine in her bikini to let everyone know that she wasn’t playing around.

Paulina’s year at the age of 34 wasn’t a fluke and she still has plenty left in the tank. She said as much in the interview that accompanied her bikini cover for KIND Magazine.

“I was stuck in this, ‘What is Paulina Gretzky going to do?’ But like, I don’t always know and it’s OK to not know – not many of us do – but at the same time, I like who I am – I love who I am – and I’m ready to venture out now,” she said.

If that’s not the same thing as Michael Jordan announcing his return to basketball after retiring to play baseball I don’t know what is.

Paulina slowed down to have kids, but was making it clear that she was back. Her actions prior to that statement and since have only backed that up.

Now she’s celebrating her 35th birthday by dancing on tables. Happy birthday, I’m sure we’ll be checking back in with her this weekend as her birthday festivities continue to unfold.