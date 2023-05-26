Paul Simon Is Deaf And All His Friends Are Passing Away

Videos by OutKick

Music legend Paul Simon had some somber words about the fragility of human life that may stop him from ever touring again.

“Quite suddenly, I lost most of the hearing in my left ear, and nobody has an explanation for it… So everything became more difficult,” the 81-year-old singer songwriter recently told UK’S The Times.

Unfortunately, the hearing loss has become permanent, and has only added to Simon’s frustration for the aches of getting older, as well as the harsh reality of it.

Paul Simon recently revealed he is deaf in his one ear which may contemplate future touring plans. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

PAUL SIMON HAS 16 GRAMMY AWARDS

“It’s just the age we’re at. My generation’s time is up,” Simon said regarding the recent passing of his music contemporaries such as Gordon Lightfoot and Jeff Beck.

Simon recently released his 15th studio album “Seven Psalms” last week and says the hearing loss began to happen while he was recording it. The damage and frustration has become so apparent that it may result in him cutting back his touring plans, perhaps permanently.

“Sometimes there are songs that I like and then at a certain point in a tour, I’ll say, ‘What the f*ck are you doing, Paul?’ Quite often that would come during ‘You Can Call Me Al.’ I’d think, ‘What are you doing? You’re like a Paul Simon cover band. You should get off the road, go home,” Simon told The Times.

Despite his touring future being unsure, Simon says he will continue to write music for as long as he can.

GO SEE MUSICIANS WHILE YOU CAN!

Honestly, as a music fan that is damn near depressing to hear from one of music’s greats. But unfortunately Paul is completely right – music is losing its greats at a rapid pace as time stops for no one. I mean I have ZERO idea where Art Garfunkel is. I had to Google to make sure that he hasn’t passed away (he has not).

One thing I encourage everyone to do – whether they are a diehard music fan or not. And that is to try and see some of the music legends while you still can because they will not be around forever.

In the past few years I made it imperative that I saw Elton John, Paul McCartney, Tony Bennett, Guns N Roses (even though Axl is ROUGH these days) and more. Heck, even Willie Nelson is 90 years old and is still playing a few shows – go see him now while you can!