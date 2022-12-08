Paul Pierce Seemingly Puts Himself In Same League As Jordan And Kobe

There are a lot of names that float around when people talk about who is the best NBA player ever. Jordan, Kobe, LeBron, Kareem, etc. are names that tend to come up. However, while he was a great player in his own right, Paul Pierce is not in that conversation.

However, fans thought he put himself there after posting a photo of himself with Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant.

Who taking last shot game on the line ? Still can’t believe Mamba not here Rest easy Goat pic.twitter.com/gvaujqY4UV — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) December 7, 2022

Of course, it’s hard to tell in a tweet whether Pierce was serious, or if he was really placing himself with two of the greatest athletes to ever step on the hardwood.

But this is Twitter, so everyone assumed that Pierce meant the former.

They don’t love you like that — inyanya (@inyanya31) December 8, 2022

He thinks he’s on their level 😭 pic.twitter.com/grK7mxaXsX — 𝐊𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐦𝐢 (@papyfaye1) December 7, 2022

In fairness to Pierce, he had a great career and shared at least one similarity with Jordan.

We all remember Jordan’s Flu Game, and we also remember — perhaps with even more reverence — Pierce’s Poo Game…

Legendary, for sure, but perhaps for a different reason.

