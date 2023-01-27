Paul Pelosi Police Body Camera Video Has Been Released, And It’s Just As Bizarre As You’d Expect

updated

The video of David DePape allegedly attacking Paul Pelosi has been released.

Body camera footage filmed by responding officers to the Oct. 28 incident was released Friday by the San Francisco police department.

In the video, officers went to the front of the house where the door was opened by Pelosi and DePape.

As soon as the door is open and the officer starts speaking, DePape quickly notes, “Everything is good” as he and Pelosi both hang onto the hammer. Nancy Pelosi’s husband also appears to be holding some kind of drink in his hand.

There’s a bit of a pause before Pelosi then appears to simply tell the police, “Hi!” At that point, police ordered the hammer to be dropped. It’s not clear which person the police were speaking to or if it was both.

Paul Pelosi body camera footage released. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1619020098894979072)

DePape responded to the order with, “Umm, yeah, nope,” at which point Paul Pelosi finally started to show some nervousness. In the video, you can see DePape then allegedly carry out the attack before police were able to wrestle him down. Paul Pelosi’s unconscious body laid on the ground as police rushed past him.

You can watch the full video below.

Police also released a video of DePape allegedly breaking into Paul Pelosi’s home. He appeared to smash a window in order to gain entrance.

David DePape has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.  

