Paul Finebaum Unloads Unhinged Nick Saban Take, Claims Legacy Will Be Damaged If Alabama Misses The Playoff

Paul Finebaum is the proud owner of one of the dumbest hot takes in recent college football memory.

Finebaum is known for unloading some passionate takes from time to time. To quote Omar from “The Wire,” “It’s all in the game.”

Anyone who fires off takes for a living is bound to eventually unleash some crazy ones. Well, his latest one about Nick Saban is absolutely nuts.

Paul Finebaum says Alabama missing the College Football playoff will hurt Nick Saban’s legacy. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Paul Finebaum gives fans wild Nick Saban take.

During a Monday appearance on ESPN, Finebaum claimed Saban’s legacy will forever be tarnished and damaged if Alabama misses the College Football Playoff this season.

“If he is in the same league as someone who, at the end of the season, has won three [Kirby Smart], that’s a big hit on his legacy,” Finebaum told viewers when asked what Alabama missing the CFP would mean for Saban’s legacy.

Those are actual words the ESPN pundit said on live TV. He also claimed people shouldn’t forget about Alabama’s failures in 2022. The pain never stops for the Crimson Tide in Finebaum’s mind.

Nick Saban's legacy could be viewed differently if Alabama misses the CFP again this season, according to @finebaum 👀 pic.twitter.com/6lijtdO09f — First Take (@FirstTake) July 17, 2023

This is a comically stupid opinion from Finebaum.

It’s amazing what some people will get on TV and say. Truly amazing. Paul Finebaum didn’t just claim missing missing the CFP would damage Saban, but he did it with a completely straight face.

There was absolutely no joking in his voice at all. Why would there be? Finebaum absolutely believes what he says.

Let’s run down the stats real quick:

Seven national titles (Six at Alabama, one at LSU).

280-69-1 career record.

189-27 record at Alabama.

Seven CFP appearances.

9-4 CFP record.

10 total SEC titles.

That, my friends, is the resume of the greatest college football coach in the history of the sport. Missing the CFP this season won’t mean a thing.

Well, it won’t mean a thing to anyone whose rational, but if there’s one thing we love about college football fans, rationality is checked at the door and forgotten as soon as any conversation begins.

However, normal people know Nick Saban could go 6-6 and retire at the end of the year, and he’d still be the greatest coach ever.

Nick Saban has won seven national titles. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Paul Finebaum is an entertaining guy. He’s also very successful in his own right. You can’t knock the man. He knows the game he’s playing, but his latest Nick Saban take is truly unhinged. A first ballot internet hot takes inductee.