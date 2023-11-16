Paul Finebaum Embarrasses Self Complaining About FOX’s Michigan Coverage, While Refusing To Criticize ESPN, Desmond Howard For Same Stance

Videos by OutKick

Make no mistake, Paul Finebaum is a company man. He’s also an SEC man, through and through. Finebaum showed as much during a Thursday early afternoon interview on The Dan Patrick Show.

The interview painted the already-biased Finebaum as the ultimate homer for both the SEC and more so, his employer, ESPN.

Finebaum waxed on about how a scandal similar to Michigan’s alleged sign-stealing scheme would never happen in the SEC. He insinuated the conference would never let alleged cheating, even if true, make its way outside of the conference.

Fair enough.

He later said that if Michigan were to go on to win a national championship this season, he would not recognize them as champions.

“I will refuse to recognize Michigan as the national champs,” Finebaum stated matter-of-factly. “I was taught that athletics should be an even playing field. And to me, they aren’t subscribing to that.”

Something tells me if the roles were reversed, he wouldn’t feel such shame towards Georgia or Alabama.

And that’s fine. The SEC has spent the last decade as college football’s best conference. There is no arguing that. The same conference, and Finebaum’s coverage of it, has helped line the ESPN commentator’s pockets for years.

Money talks. So again, can’t blame Paul there.

Paul Finebaum has no problem criticizing Michigan alumni, as long as they don’t share an employer with him. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Finebaum Criticizes Fox Host, Ignores ESPN, His Employer

Where Finebaum does deserve to acknowledge the mud on his face, is in his attempted take down of Urban Meyer, the unnamed Charles Woodson and more specifically, Fox.

Prior to taking the hypocritical stance of not recognizing a potential Michigan national title as such, Finebaum huffed and puffed about his disdain for the way Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff has covered the Michigan scandal.

Finebaum doesn’t like that Michigan alum and Big Noon Kickoff member, Charles Woodson, is defending his school on-air and in the media amid the controversy. This is something common for just about every Michigan student and fan on the planet. It’s no different than the way most alumni would act if their school was involved in an alleged, but not yet proven, scandal.

But Finebaum didn’t stop there. He also didn’t like that fellow Big Noon Kickoff co-host, Urban Meyer, has not publicly condemned the Wolverines.

“It’s just comical to watch that Fox show on Saturday, said *checks notes* ESPN employee Paul Finebaum. “…To listen to Urban Meyer of all people shill for Michigan. That’s beyond the pale.”

Finebaum was quick to criticize Fox’s Charles Woodson and Urban Meyer. (Photos via Getty Images).

Sensing Finebaum’s hypocrisy, Patrick quickly shot back: “Well, you have Desmond Howard on your roster…”

Howard, of course, is also a Michigan alum. He just so happens to work for…ESPN. The same ESPN that employs Finebaum. And, surprise, surprise – Howard and Woodson have taken similar public stances in regard to the Wolverines’ alleged cheating scandal.

When Patrick finished asking Finebaum about Howard, the chatty ESPN commentator suddenly didn’t feel like conversing quite as freely. “Well…I’m going to, umm, respect Desmond, “said Finebaum. “What a fine teammate he is,” Finebaum uttered through a half-smile, realizing his hypocrisy was unfolding on live radio and tv. Pot, meet kettle. Follow along on X: @OhioAF