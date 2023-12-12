Paul Finebaum Flames Florida State With Half-Cocked Comments

Videos by OutKick

Paul Finebaum doesn’t understand the outrage Florida State fans have about being left out of the playoff.

The 13-0 Seminoles went undefeated and won the ACC title. Yet, they were left out of the playoff in favor of a one-loss Alabama team for one very simple reason.

FSU QB Jordan Travis is hurt. The committee has now made it clear that records don’t matter if there’s a serious injury.

The decision set the college football world on fire, and for good reason. Florida State did everything that needed to be done to get in, and was still left out.

Jordan Travis and Florida State were left out of the College Football Playoff. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Paul Finebaum torches Florida State fans.

However, Paul Finebaum doesn’t understand why people are upset and thinks it might not even be real outrage.

He said the following on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning (via On3):

“Really unprecedented [reaction]. I understand, all the things that have been said, I understand the frustration. But the complete and total reinterpretation of what college football, and the College Football Playoff, is about, to me, has been truly astonishing. I never get too upset, or maybe upset at all, about what I read on Twitter, because I realize those are people who can’t get into your show, or any other show, just expressing themselves. But more from just, people in the industry, people who do understand how the CFP is developed and designed. To me, it is just complete and unadulterated fake outrage. It’s part of where we are in society, where people without any facts, without any information, just gravitate to an issue, embrace it, squeeze it and just regurgitate whatever the talking points are. I’m glad we’re not eight days past it. But it’s still out there, and I think it’s one of those narratives that just simply gets created, and never leaves. It doesn’t matter whether it’s true or not.”

Finebaum then felt the need to flip the tables and openly question whether or not there’d also be outrage if Alabama was left out.

“At no point have I heard anyone say, ‘Well, what if we reversed it? What would you have to say about Alabama,’ as if they didn’t do anything to get in. To me, they did. They just didn’t have the Jordan Travis situation, and we’re going to hold them hostage for playing a very difficult schedule, and then dealing with the biggest and baddest team in the country and beating them in Georgia. I just think that’s a complete travesty,” Finebaum added.

Paul Finebaum doesn’t understand why college football fans are upset about FSU not getting in the playoff. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What is Finebaum talking about?

I’m sorry, but didn’t Alabama lose to Texas earlier in the year? Are we just pretending like that loss never happened because the Crimson Tide beat Georgia. For the record, I’m not an Alabama fan, but I’d be marching shoulder-to-shoulder with them if they went 13-0 and were left out over an injury.

Any fan other than someone cheering for Alabama or a diehard SEC fan would likely do the same. The games have to matter. The regular season has to matter, and isn’t the sign of a good team one that wins, despite injuries?

Florida State never lost after Jordan Travis went down. That includes a win against a ranked Louisville team in the ACC title game. Yes, we all know the committee can take injuries into account, but should it be the sole criteria? That seems to be the case.

As Eli Drinkwitz asked, what happens if a team in the playoff advances to the championship but suffers an injury? Do they get swapped out for FSU? Logically, it just doesn’t make sense at all, and deep down, I find it hard to believe Finebaum doesn’t know that.

Should Florida State have made the playoff? (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Should Florida State have made the playoff?