Patriots Sign Malik Cunningham To Three-Year Deal, Sign That Bill Belichick Is Preparing For Post-Mac Jones Era?

During the preseason, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made a series of interesting roster moves. He released both of his backup quarterbacks — Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham — seemingly letting the world know that Mac Jones is the guy.

My, how the turntables.

In each of New England’s past two games — both blowout losses — Belichick benched Jones for Zappe (who the team re-signed after no other team claimed him).

On Saturday, Malik Cunningham officially made his return to the Patriots. New England assigned Cunningham to its practice squad after his release in August.

In a surprise move, not only did they elevate Cunningham to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but they signed the hybrid quarterback/wide receiver to a three-year contract.

It’s not often that a team signs a player on its practice squad to a multi-year contract, so clearly Belichick and the Patriots envision a future where Cunningham makes a major impact on their team. That’s expected to begin in Week 6, too.

New England’s offense is in complete disarray. They’ve scored a total of three points over the past two weeks.

The Patriots have actually managed to score fewer points in each game this season than they did in the game before, bottoming-out with a shutout loss in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints. At least they can’t possibly continue that streak. Bright side!

Clearly, they need to do something different. It’s not all Mac Jones’ fault, but he’s not helping much, either.

Cunningham is a great athlete who made some ridiculous plays during the preseason.

Bill Belichick has spoken very highly of Cunningham in the past. He obviously sees something he likes. Remember that before the team drafted Mac Jones, Belichick brought in Cam Newton to replace Tom Brady.

There’s obviously something about having a dual-threat quarterback that intrigues Belichick, and why not?

Plus, at this point, the offense can’t get any worse. Why not try something?

Good for Belichick going outside-the-box to try and change things up.