Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Nabs $23.75 Million Palm Beach Pad

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has added a new piece to his real estate portfolio: a very expensive condo.

Kraft shelled out $237.5 million for a penthouse condo in Palm Beach, Florida. The 5,000-square-foot condo has four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms

The condo is part of the Levertt House-Palm Beach building and is one of the few penthouses situated right on the beach.

The listing touted that the condo was designed by renowned architect Maya Lin.

“An extraordinary contemporary creation by one of the most highly regarded American architects, Maya Lin.”

The condo was previously owned by oil and gas magnate Erving Wolf. He died in 2018, and his widow Joyce Wolf died earlier this year. The property hit the market after her death and carried an initial asking price of $26.5 million.

That means Bob Kraft got a deal!

That area is known for having tons of billionaires and celebrities who have places there. Howard Stern, author James Patterson, and former President Donald Trump are just a few residents.

So while it’s not a shock that Kraft’s new pad cost him as much as it did, it still set a record. according to the Wall Street Journal, it’s the most expensive condo ever sold in Palm Beach.

Kraft’s new condo is just one of his homes around the country. In 2021, the Pats owner bought a $43 million home in the Hamptons. Kraft reportedly has other homes in the Hamptons as well as some in the Boston area and another in Palm Beach.

