Patriots’ Mac Jones Is In ‘Best Shape Of His Life’

Stop if you’ve heard this during a previous NFL offseason: player X is in “the best shape of his life.”

No kidding?

The annual tradition of promoting ones fitness during the league’s slow period is once again in full-swing, courtesy of Patriots QB Mac Jones, with assistance from receiver Kendrick Bourne.

“He’s in the best shape of his life,” Bourne said of Jones on Monday, per Zack Cox of NESN.com. “I think he’s been here all offseason with (Patriots’ strength and training coach) Moses (Cabrera), so he looks really good. His stomach is gone, and he looks really good.”

Side note, get me on that routine. But also, yeah – it’s the offseason, everyone looks good.

Kendrick Bourne says Mac Jones is in the best shape of his life. “His stomach is gone and he looks really good.” pic.twitter.com/MiAh8R0lnj — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) May 23, 2022

While it’s far from unusual for a player to get in better shape during the offseason or discuss their fitness, it isn’t exactly routine for another player to claim their teammate is in “the best shape of their life.” How the hell would they know?

But you do you Bourne, you do you.

In any event, Jones addressed his new body during his turn at the mic, telling NESN.com: “I’ve learned more this offseason than I probably ever have about nutrition, sleep, wellness, all that stuff,” Jones said.

Jones later added that he’s: “…following their plan, eating healthy, taking out a lot of the things that are bad for my diet.

“But at the same time, I need to maintain my weight and be able to take hits, so there’s a fine balance for every player. . . . For me, I’ve definitely trimmed down on the body fat a little bit, and then I’ll get a chance to bulk back up before the season starts and be able to absorb the hits.”

He’s setting the bar awfully high for next season when he’ll again return in the best shape of his life.

