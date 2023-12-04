Patriots’ DB Jalen Mills Absurdly Claims The Defense Is To Blame For A 6-0 Loss To The Chargers

Videos by OutKick

While you’d think that only giving up six points would mean a defense did its job, Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills doesn’t see it that way.

After surrendering a grand total of two field goals to the Los Angeles Chargers, Mills placed the blame of New England’s 6-0 loss on the defensive unit.

When reporters asked him if the defensive did enough to win the game, he simply stated that they didn’t.

“No. They scored 6 points. We lost by 6. Not enough,” Mills said.

Now I’m all for players taking accountability for a poor performance. That shows a sign of maturity from the individuals involved and helps team morale.

But come on. Mills should have given the defense at least a little credit.

The Patriots held a team with Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and Justin Herbert to six measly points. Not only that, but Los Angeles only amassed 241 total yards of offense. And yet, the Patriots offense could not contribute at all (even with Mac Jones on the sideline).

The shutout was New England’s second at home this season, the first that’s happened in team history. Additionally, the Patriots earned the inglorious distinction of being the only team to surrender 10 or less points in three straight games – and lose all three.

Each week, we look at the Patriots and think one of two things. The first is that their defense (usually) shows up and puts in stellar work, even if Mills doesn’t think so.

The second is that we sometimes wonder if things can get any worse for their offense. Unfortunately for the Patriots, it most certainly can.