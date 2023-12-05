Patriots’ Davon Godchaux Rips WR Teammate For Terrible Drop In Dismal Offensive Showing

Videos by OutKick

New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux did not hold back on his thoughts about his team’s offense.

Godchaux and his defensive teammate held a high-powered Chargers defense to six points on Sunday. However, a miserable Patriots offense could not overcome that tiny deficit, and New England lost 6-0.

One of the worst plays in a miserable offensive day came from wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. Late in the third quarter, the wideout got wide open on a deep route. Quarterback Bailey Zappe threw an accurate deep ball (finally, some down-the-field accuracy from a Patriots quarterback), and hit Thronton in the hands.

Somehow, some way, the wide receiver found a way to drop the ball. In a season of lows for New England’s wide receiver corps, this might be the lowest of them.

Tyquan Thornton is absoutely terrible pic.twitter.com/PGbfe0FOpU — x – Jays Enthusiast (@gReenbean_26) December 3, 2023

Davon Godchaux Called Out The Offense After Another Miserable Game

After the game, cornerback Jalen Mills said that the defense was to blame for the loss. He said that because the Patriots lost by six points, they didn’t do enough to win.

Godchaux, on the other hand, ripped into the offense, highlighting how several costly mistakes doomed them to a 10th loss.

“It’s frustrating. It’s frustrating,” Godchaux said. “I’m not gonna sit up here and say, ‘You know, I still believe.’ It’s f—ing frustrating. Anybody can tell you that. You know, I thought Zappe made some good throws today. I thought there was a couple balls we could’ve caught as receivers, and those guys would tell you the same thing, too. They can take accountability, and we’ve all got (expletive) (expletive) we all messed up on. But the margin of error in this league is so small.”

Frankly, I’m shocked that it took 12 miserable offensive showings for someone on defense to rip apart the offense. When healthy, the Patriots’ defense can slow down even the most elite offenses. If the Patriots had even a mediocre offense, they’d likely lock up a playoff spot.

But miscues like the one from Thronton and overall dysfunction have rendered the defense’s effort useless.

“Like, Tyquan had the guy beat by like three steps. And we’ve gotta make those catches,” Godchaux said. “The margin of error is so small. I still think Tyquan’s got a bright future, he’s a really, really talented guy. But the margin for error in this league is so small, man. One opportunity that you let slip, like — we didn’t really get another opportunity to throw another deep ball. DP (Devante Parker) had one, but he ended up being out of bounds.”

It’s been that kind of year for New England. Unfortunately for Godchaux, the only help they’ll get will come in next year’s draft.