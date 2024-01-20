Patrick Roy Is The New Head Coach Of The Islanders, Can He Top His Avalanche Debut?

Videos by OutKick

Well, this was not something I thought I’d see today: Hall of Fame netminder Patrick Roy is headed back behind an NHL bench.

While Roy’s name has popped up in the NHL coaching rumor mill from time to time over the years ever since he left the Colorado Avalanche, it’s the New York Islanders who decided to bring the third-winningest goalie in NHL history another shot as an NHL bench boss.

The Isles announced on Saturday they had parted ways with coach Lane Lambert after an overtime loss to the lowly Chicago Blackhawks with Roy taking his spot.

#Isles News: New York Islanders President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that Lane Lambert has been relieved of his coaching responsibilities. Patrick Roy has been named Head Coach of the New York Islanders. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 20, 2024

Grab some popcorn for the potential Patrick Roy/Lou Lamoriello fireworks…

Lambert wasn’t getting the Islanders over the hump despite some serious talent on the team’s Roster. If you’ve got the likes of Matt Barzal, Brock Nelson, Anders Lee, and Ilya Sorokin they’re going to expect better than sixth in the Metropolitan Division.

Sure, that division is about as tightly packed as you’ll see in the NHL, but it’s not good enough. That -21 goal differential isn’t pretty either.

Patrick Roy’s last NHL stint started with a memorable, fiery moment against the Anaheim Ducks. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Can Roy Top His Legendary Avs Debut?

This will be only Roy’s second NHL job, but he still has a solid coaching resume. He coached the QMJHL’s Quebec Ramparts for two stints from 2005-06 through 2012-13 and again from 2018-19 through 2022-23. Roy led the team to a Memorial Cup win last season.

He took the job as the Avalanche’s head coach in 2013 and stayed with them until he resigned in 2016. Roy won the Jack Adams in his debut season as well.

And, speaking of debuts, who could forget Roy’s first NHL game as a head coach? A 6-1 rout of Bruce Bourdreau’s Anaheim Ducks that ended like this:

I can’t imagine that his Islanders debut will be anywhere near as, uh, interesting as his Avs debut, but you never know.

He’ll get a big test for his debut with the Isles when they host a solid Dallas Stars team on Sunday night.

