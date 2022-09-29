Patrick Reed Adds More Names To His $750 Million Lawsuit With Golf Channel, Alleges He Was Called A ‘Murderer’

Patrick Reed originally filed a defamation lawsuit against Golf Channel and analyst Brandel Chamblee seeking $750 million in damages on August 16. Now, he’s refiled that lawsuit only adding more names and allegations to the complaint.
The newly filed lawsuit now accuses Golf Channel, Golfweek, and its parent company, Gannett, of conspiracy, defamation, injurious falsehood, and tortious interference. Golf Channel analysts Damon Hack, Shane Bacon, and Eamon Lynch now find themselves in the suit alongside Chamblee.
In the latest release from Reed’s attorney, Larry Klayman, claims defendants labeled Reed a “cheater, liar, a thief, a murderer and someone who accepts blood money from terrorists,” which is referring to his joining of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.
“The PGA Tour’s and its ‘partner’ the NBC’s Golf Channel’s mission is to destroy a top LIV Golf Tour player, his family, as well as all of the LIV Golf players, to further their agenda and alleged collaborative efforts to destroy the new LIV Golf Tour,” Klayman said in a release.
“As alleged in the complaint, these calculated malicious attacks have created hate, aided and abetted a hostile workplace environment, and have caused substantial financial and emotional damage and harm to Mr. Reed and his family.”
Patrick Reed Refiles Lawsuit After Being Appointed Tough Judge
The news of Reed’s refining comes just a few weeks after federal judge Alfred H. Bennett was appointed to oversee the legal battle.
Bennett is an avid golfer, but he’s also a “stickler for the rules” according to justice Randy Wilson. He even carries a copy of the Rules of Golf in his bag with him.
“He’s an absolute stickler for the rules,” Wilson, who has played golf with Bennett many times, said. “He counts every stroke and putts out everything.”
Bennett’s appointment wasn’t exactly positive news for Reed’s camp given his many accusations of him cheating on the golf course.
Follow Mark Harris on Twitter: @itismarkharris
New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
DraftKings new users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
This isn’t new for Wilkins, been doing it since Clemson. Unbelievable that it’s taken this long for someone to call him out on it publicly.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=KUDgJJuyXHY
Who tf is Wilkins? This article is about Patrick Reed who is a bona fide cheater at golf and an all around horrible person. At the last US Open in Pinehurst he got USGA to go into the stands and kick his own parents out of the US Open solely because his wife did not like them.