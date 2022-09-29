Patrick Reed Adds More Names To His $750 Million Lawsuit With Golf Channel, Alleges He Was Called A ‘Murderer’

Patrick Reed originally filed a defamation lawsuit against Golf Channel and analyst Brandel Chamblee seeking $750 million in damages on August 16. Now, he’s refiled that lawsuit only adding more names and allegations to the complaint.

The newly filed lawsuit now accuses Golf Channel, Golfweek, and its parent company, Gannett, of conspiracy, defamation, injurious falsehood, and tortious interference. Golf Channel analysts Damon Hack, Shane Bacon, and Eamon Lynch now find themselves in the suit alongside Chamblee.

In the latest release from Reed’s attorney, Larry Klayman, claims defendants labeled Reed a “cheater, liar, a thief, a murderer and someone who accepts blood money from terrorists,” which is referring to his joining of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

“The PGA Tour’s and its ‘partner’ the NBC’s Golf Channel’s mission is to destroy a top LIV Golf Tour player, his family, as well as all of the LIV Golf players, to further their agenda and alleged collaborative efforts to destroy the new LIV Golf Tour,” Klayman said in a release.

“As alleged in the complaint, these calculated malicious attacks have created hate, aided and abetted a hostile workplace environment, and have caused substantial financial and emotional damage and harm to Mr. Reed and his family.”

(Photo by Alex Goodlett/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Patrick Reed Refiles Lawsuit After Being Appointed Tough Judge

The news of Reed’s refining comes just a few weeks after federal judge Alfred H. Bennett was appointed to oversee the legal battle.

Bennett is an avid golfer, but he’s also a “stickler for the rules” according to justice Randy Wilson. He even carries a copy of the Rules of Golf in his bag with him.

“He’s an absolute stickler for the rules,” Wilson, who has played golf with Bennett many times, said. “He counts every stroke and putts out everything.”

Bennett’s appointment wasn’t exactly positive news for Reed’s camp given his many accusations of him cheating on the golf course.