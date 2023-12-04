Patrick Mahomes Won’t Blame Refs For Missed Calls

Videos by OutKick

NFL officiating has been a contentious topic all season long. And while Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are often accused of benefitting from favorable calls, Sunday night was a different story.

The Chiefs’ 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers was overshadowed by a slew of questionable calls late in the game. The most notable of which was a missed defensive pass interference call during Kansas City’s final drive of the game.

Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling appeared to be hit early by Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine while attempting to make a catch on a bomb from Mahomes. But refs didn’t throw a flag.

"That's gotta be a foul. That's gotta be a foul!"- Cris Collinsworth



"This is a foul… This is defensive pass interference."- Terry McAulay #SNF 🏈📺🎙️🦓 pic.twitter.com/WvsAIU7JXT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 4, 2023

Patrick Mahomes Responds To Missed PI Call

Mahomes took it well — telling reporters after the game that he didn’t question the ref’s decision.

“It is what it is, man,” Mahomes said, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. “Obviously, the guy was probably a little early, but at the end of the game, they’re letting guys play. I’m kind of about that. I’d rather you let the guys play and let the guys win it on the field.

“It’s a hard job, man. When we’re in that situation, I can’t be wanting a flag. I have to try to go out there and win the game myself and with the rest of my teammates.”

Noble answer from the two-time Super Bowl MVP. But I’ve watched enough Chiefs games to know Patrick Mahomes is ALWAYS wanting a flag.

Regardless, tight end Travis Kelce echoed his QB’s sentiment. He said the team has to play better instead of pointing the finger at officials.

“We can’t blame this thing on anyone but ourselves,” Kelce said.

The refs aren’t the Chiefs’ only problem. At 8-4, Kansas City still holds a comfortable lead in the AFC West. But the defending Super Bowl champs have lost three of their last five games.

They host the Buffalo Bills — who are also desperate for a win — Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

