Patrick Mahomes Throws Nearly 70 Passes to Beat Titans in OT

Games like this put the “over-hyped” tag on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to bed.

Mahomes won it for the Chiefs against an exceptional performance by the Tennessee Titans defense on Sunday night primetime matchup.

He nearly threw his arm out to secure the win.

Patrick finished with 43 of 68 passing for 446 yards and one touchdown, and an interception on Sunday. His 68 pass attempts were second all-time behind Drew Bledsoe’s 70 attempts.

Pat wasn’t all arm on Sunday night, gaining chunk yardage with his legs to tie up the game and then win it in OT. The Chiefs’ running attack was nonexistent, but Mahomes stepped up to lead the team in rushing with six carries for 63 yards. One of his rushes went for 14 yards and the touchdown. His next rush completed a two-point conversion to tie the game at 17 in the fourth quarter.

His performance was a sharp contrast to Tennessee’s quiet QB Malik Willis, who tallied a meager five completions (16 attempts) for 81 passing yards.

The Titans’ secondary and defensive front all came to play. From Kristian Fulton’s physical play on Travis Kelce to Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry’s pressure on Mahomes, the defense held their end of the bargain in keeping the League’s best offense to 17 points in regulation.

Kansas City gave up momentum to Tennessee in the first half on behalf of a robust appearance by Titans RB Derrick Henry, who rushed for Tennessee’s two TDs. King Henry tallied 92 yards on nine rushes in the first half. Mahomes helped KC regain their swagger, feeding off a special performance by Juju Smith-Schuster. The ex-Steelers wideout caught 10 passes for 88 yards.

The Chiefs improved to 6-2. Tennessee continues to lead the AFC South with a commanding advantage at 5-3.

