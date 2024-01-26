Pat Mahomes Sr Does Not Want To Be In Same Suite As Jason Kelce And Taylor Swift, And Can You Blame Him

Videos by OutKick

Believe it or not, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has at least one sensible family member and his name is Pat Mahomes Sr. He wants nothing to do with the absolute sideshow that is whichever booth Jason Kelce and Taylor Swift are in.

Mahomes Sr. hopped on New York’s WFAN Sports Radio on Thursday night and spoke with host Evan Roberts about the AFC Championship Game in Baltimore.

The former Big League pitcher said that he’ll be jetting over to Charm City for the game, but he said he hopes he doesn’t wind up having to sit in the Kelce-Swift box.

“I hope not,’ Papa Mahomes said, per Daily Mail. “No, I don’t think so. Travis normally has his own thing and Patrick has his own deal too.

“And I imagine if Taylor wants her own suite she’s got enough money to get whichever one she wants.”

Why Would Pat Mahomes Sr. Want To Sit In Kelce-Swift Box?

It’s refreshing to hear from a Mahomes family member who isn’t some kind of attention-craving monster. Mahomes Sr. wants nothing to do with that nonsense, meanwhile, his TikTok addicted son Jackson would free climb the outside of M&T Bank Stadium if that’s what it took to sneak into a photo with Taylor Swift.

Although, in all honesty, what sensible person would want to endure the circus that unfolds in that suite? You’ve got Taylor Swift pretending to not want the attention, Brittany Mahomes trying to mooch away some of that attention, and then Jason Kelce doing his party animal schtick all while poor Donna Kelce sits there with her head spinning, trying to process the last 12 months of her life.

To quote Charlton Heston as astronaut George Taylor in the 1968 classic The Planet of the Apes, “It’s a madhouse, A MADHOUSE!”

It sounds awful. How are you supposed to watch the referees help your kid’s team with all of that going on?

However, Mahomes Sr. made sure to give some love to the Kelces despite the ridiculousness that unfolds in their skybox.

“Those are some fun guys — if you think Jason is wild, you ought to see Travis!” he said.

I think I speak for a large portion of the American public when I say, meh, I think we’re good…

