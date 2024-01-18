Patrick Mahomes Shows Off Putrid Eye For Fashion After Strutting In All-White Crocs

Videos by OutKick

Kirk Cousins may get grilled for dressing like a Kohl’s mannequin. Is it any worse than Patrick Mahomes’ bad taste for fashion? The answer is a definite ‘no’ after the latest viral clip of the Chiefs QB.

The Kansas City quarterback, two-time MVP and Super Bowl winner committed a fashion cardinal sin at a Chiefs captains postseason photoshoot.

TAMPA – Patrick Mahomes celebrates a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

In a clip from “The Franchise,” Kansas City’s all-access webisodes sharing behind-the-scenes footage among Chiefs personnel, Mahomes showed up to the photoshoot wearing a suit and all-white Crocs.

Yes, a $500 million dollar man wearing Crocs, and facing an upcoming playoff challenge against a rebounding Bills team. It’s not too late to switch to Bills Mafia for the Divisional round weekend.

Even the photographer pulled a double take and begged the QB for different footwear. Mahomes strutted in wearing the late-aughts fad slipper that should’ve stayed in that period.

Yuck, Crocs.

Did the mind worm controlling Jackson and Brittany Mahomes finally reach the great Pat Mahomes?

Surely QB1 didn't wear crocs to the playoff captains shoot… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wBcSPgOvsq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2024

The future of the NFL proudly wears those Swiss Cheese Slippers. Football historians will point to Mahomes’ humiliating Crocs as the first brick that fell for Chiefs Kingdom, if KC loses to Buffalo Bills this weekend.

In the pantheon of bad footwear, including the UGG boot and Lonzo Ball’s ZO2, the Croc may reign as the WOAT.

Time to go all-in on Buffalo.