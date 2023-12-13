Patrick Mahomes Says He’ll Continue Showing He’s A Good Person After It Didn’t Exactly Look That Way On Sunday

Videos by OutKick

The Patrick Mahomes apology tour made what is probably its last stop on Wednesday when the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback spoke to local reporters and basically told them he’s tried to be a good person as the face of the franchise and the NFL before his sideline outburst on Sunday.

And he’s going to keep that standard and be a good person after the meltdown.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs runs onto the field during introductions prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Mahomes Tries To Act As A Role Model

“That’s not necessarily pressure from franchise, that’s pressure of being a good person,” Mahomes said. “I try to act in a way that I’m a good role model. Because I’ve looked up to guys that are on this stage ever since I was a little kid running through the locker room.

“So I’m just trying to be a good person. Obviously I care, so my emotions were shown on the football field, which they’ve been shown in a good way but obviously that wasn’t a good way.

“At the end of the day I’m trying to be the best person that I can be. The face of the franchise and NFL stuff, that’s going to come and go but if I can show the person I am every single day and that sets an example, that’s what I want to do when my career is over.”

Mahomes has been a shining example of what an NFL career should be like until now. He’s been one of the best if not the best player at his position for years. He’s never been involved in any off-field controversies, even while his brother has. And he’s won championships — plural.

So that screaming, cursing person who slung his helmet and yelled at referees because they correctly called on offsides penalty on the Chiefs in the final two minutes of a loss to Buffalo seemed out of character.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to the sidelines during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Mahomes ‘Probably’ Regres Incident

Mahomes apparently realized that way after the game. Way after he spoke to Bills quarterback Josh Allen at midfield and complained about the call while cursing. Way after he talked to reporters and said the official should not affect the outcome of the game with such calls — even if the call was correct.

“You know, obviously you don’t want to react that way. I mean, I care, man. I love it. Love this game, And I love my teammates. And I wanna go out there and put everything on the line to win,” Mahomes told 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City on Monday.

“But obviously, can’t do that. Can’t be that way towards officials or really anybody in life. So, I’ll probably regret acting like that. But more than anything, I regretted the way I acted (toward) Josh after the game because he had nothing to do with it. I was still hot and emotional. But you can’t do that, man. It’s not a great example for kids watching the game.”

Mahomes said on Wednesday he called Allen and the two discussed their midfield exchange which was captured on a hot microphone.

“Wildest f—–g call I’ve ever seen,” Mahomes complained loudly to Allen.

“Definitely emotion talking when I was talking to Josh at midfield,” Mahomes said Wednesday in hindsight. “Just losing the football game, tough football game in a tough way. I let it go on too long because, like I say, he had nothing to do it. Just show better sportsmanship and tell him great game and kind of keep it moving.”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills after a game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022. Buffalo defeated Kansas City 24-20. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Mahomes and Josh Allen Are ‘All Good’

Mahomes said he and Allen are “all good” following their latest conversation. And Allen confirmed to reporters that Mahomes and he talked about the incident since Sunday.

“Yeah, he reached out to me. I was like, ‘It’s football, it’s a game of emotion.’ I know he didn’t mean anything by it,” Allen said. “I know the cameras kind of caught the last few seconds of what we were talking about. He’s an ultimate competitor. He wants to win. That’s why he is who he is.”

The intriguing thing about the entire episode is Mahomes knows the officials ultimately made the correct call. He said as much Sunday. And on Wednesday he admitted as much again in talking about his message to receiver Kadarius Toney, who was the player offsides.

“You make one mistake, that’s not going to define you,” Mahomes said of his message to his Toney. “It’s going to be how you respond to that mistake.”

Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday said the penalty on the Chiefs was “absolutely the correct call.”

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero