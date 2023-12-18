Internet Overreacts After Patriots Player Matthew Judon Quote Tweets Fake Photo Of Mahomes Kissing A Ref

Videos by OutKick

The internet has found its new enemy of the day: Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon.

The Chiefs beat the Patriots 27-17 Sunday afternoon, and Judon hopped on X to quote tweet a fake image of Kansas City star QB Patrick Mahomes kissing a ref with the caption, “I see no lies.”

He was definitely leaning into the perception – real or not – that NFL refs protect Mahomes.

I see no lies https://t.co/ZiKCfSsNIS — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) December 17, 2023

Naturally, the internet did its thing by overreacting. Honestly, any other reaction probably would have been a surprise.

Some people were even demanding Judon, who is out for the season with a bicep injury, be fined for the quote tweet. Some X users seemed very interested in tying it to the fact Mahomes was fined $50,000 and Andy Reid was fined $100,000 for criticizing officials after losing to Buffalo.

So is this gonna merit a fine? https://t.co/MinMac7AO9 — Wesley S. Williams (@wesleyswilliams) December 17, 2023

instantly moves into the top 5 most insane player tweets ever https://t.co/c6ym0sjbo7 — lil bump stock (@m_booker1) December 17, 2023

Is this seriously the real Judon that plays for the patriots? A veteran liking and posting this? What a bum. Go enjoy your 3 wins and an end to your career. @Patriots do better. @Chiefs https://t.co/QUeWeziAK6 — Chance (@Chief_Chance93) December 18, 2023

this is the biggest loser shit i’ve ever seen. https://t.co/4RXMJSpjDr — Talk’n Chiefs (@talknchiefs) December 17, 2023

Setting the line for the fine on this at $100,000 https://t.co/D0FXfVHlxc — Friend of Brian Gannon (@RoryVandorpe) December 17, 2023

Quoting this is insane 😭 — Chase (@Chase6D) December 17, 2023

Judon is washed — Rennie C. Detore (@renniedetore17) December 18, 2023

PHOTOS: Matthew Judon dropped homophobic post as Patrick Mahomes kissed a referee in viral kissing picture.https://t.co/iGNAqHWOjU — Derrick Onesmas (@DOnesmas) December 18, 2023

Matthew Judon criticized for quote tweeting fake Patrick Mahomes image.

Everyone needs to relax and take a deep breath. It’s a joke. Yet, the snowflake crowd found it and flipped out.

Some fans are demanding he be fined simply because they’re upset about Reid and Mahomes being fined for criticizing refs, but others are definitely actually upset about *checks notes* a fake image.

Imagine being so soft that you take to social media to demand someone be fined or get in trouble for quote tweeting a photo.

Matthew Judon didn’t even create the image or share it himself. Someone else did, and he responded to it. Now, people are demanding he lose $100,000. That’s more money than most Americans make in a year. Imagine losing that for a tweet with a total of four words!

Matthew Judon becomes a target online after quote tweeting fake Patrick Mahomes photo. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

It’s a fake photo, a funny tweet targeting NFL refs and that’s all it is. No need for the internet to flip out over a quote tweet. Go back to your regularly scheduled programming of living life. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.