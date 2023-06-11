Videos by OutKick

Patrick Mahomes has had an unbelievable summer and it’s only the middle of June. The reigning Super Bowl MVP has seemingly done everything with everyone.

His month of May was as cool as it gets. There were stops at the Met Gala, Kentucky Derby and Miami Grand Prix— all in the span of a week.

And then he made this ridiculous behind-the-back throw to get Eric Stonestreet during a celebrity softball tournament last weekend to kick off the month of June.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME? Patrick Mahomes with the no-look behind-the-back throw to get out Eric Stonestreet during the Big Slick celebrity softball game!



(Via @MLB) #KAKEnews pic.twitter.com/TMnch63Lre — KAKE News (@KAKEnews) June 3, 2023

He followed it up with a massive moonshot Friday in a different softball game.

Patrick Mahomes.. Home Run .. not the softball fence .. the baseball fence. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/h4xmuVnCIk — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 9, 2023

There was also a stop at the White House, multiple soccer games, and OTAs. No big deal.

Mahomes’ summer may have reached its peak on Saturday. There are still a few months left, but he’s probably going to get the focus back to football here soon. If that is the case, he went out with a bang— a shotgun bang.

Get it?

Luke Combs was in Kansas City for a stop at Arrowhead Stadium on his world tour. Mahomes was in the house and met up with Flatland Cavalry before the show.

Flatland Cavalry got its start in Lubbock, where Mahomes spent his college career at Texas Tech so the guns were up.

A few hours later, as Combs broke into ‘1, 2 Many,’ he was joined by the 27-year-old quarterback.

No big deal. Just Luke Combs and Patrick Mahomes hanging out on a Saturday night in KC. pic.twitter.com/bExlA4W3M2 — Cade Carlton (@CadeCarlton) June 11, 2023

Combs brought Kenny Pickett on-stage in Pittsburgh, so why not do the same in the Heart of America?!

Worked the #lukeCombs concert tonight but got finished in time to catch some of festivities! What a pop for @PatrickMahomes! pic.twitter.com/JdhSLXzgHl — Morgan James (@morgoj) June 11, 2023

soooo patrick mahomes shotgunned with luke combs last night 😳 probably the best concert yet 🤍 pic.twitter.com/oHisl3JBIu — maddy (@maddyisthatyouu) June 11, 2023

Of course, no Combs show would be complete without a beer (or six). Very few people can shotgun as fast as the country music superstar, but Mahomes held his own!

Patrick Mahomes just shotgunned a beer on stage with Luke Combs😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Gb545cKxla — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) June 11, 2023

Patrick Mahomes shotgunning a beer with Luke Combs… LEGENDARY pic.twitter.com/BKf9VcZKA8 — Joe Boden (@JoeBodenn) June 11, 2023

Patrick Mahomes is an international superstar, so he is used to doing cool things. This run that he’s on right now, though, is pretty epic. Cheers!