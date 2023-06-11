Videos by OutKick
Patrick Mahomes has had an unbelievable summer and it’s only the middle of June. The reigning Super Bowl MVP has seemingly done everything with everyone.
His month of May was as cool as it gets. There were stops at the Met Gala, Kentucky Derby and Miami Grand Prix— all in the span of a week.
And then he made this ridiculous behind-the-back throw to get Eric Stonestreet during a celebrity softball tournament last weekend to kick off the month of June.
He followed it up with a massive moonshot Friday in a different softball game.
There was also a stop at the White House, multiple soccer games, and OTAs. No big deal.
Mahomes’ summer may have reached its peak on Saturday. There are still a few months left, but he’s probably going to get the focus back to football here soon. If that is the case, he went out with a bang— a shotgun bang.
Get it?
Luke Combs was in Kansas City for a stop at Arrowhead Stadium on his world tour. Mahomes was in the house and met up with Flatland Cavalry before the show.
Flatland Cavalry got its start in Lubbock, where Mahomes spent his college career at Texas Tech so the guns were up.
A few hours later, as Combs broke into ‘1, 2 Many,’ he was joined by the 27-year-old quarterback.
Combs brought Kenny Pickett on-stage in Pittsburgh, so why not do the same in the Heart of America?!
Of course, no Combs show would be complete without a beer (or six). Very few people can shotgun as fast as the country music superstar, but Mahomes held his own!
Patrick Mahomes is an international superstar, so he is used to doing cool things. This run that he’s on right now, though, is pretty epic. Cheers!