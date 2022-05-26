in NFL

Patrick Mahomes Lauds Undrafted Chiefs Rookie Justyn Ross After Unlikely Catch

1 Comment

Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Justyn Ross has already made a strong first impression. Not bad for a guy who wasn’t even drafted out of Clemson.

Ross’ viral moment came at the Chiefs’ OTAs, when he hauled in a one-handed catch on the sideline, all while managing to keep his feet in bounds. It was so spectacular that no less than Patrick Mahomes felt compelled to offer praise.

The pass was low, near Ross’ feet. Even watching the video in slow motion almost makes it look as as if the ball hit the ground first.

But it didn’t, and Ross reached down with his left hand to make the snag.

“Craziest part about this was dude acted like this was normal after he caught it,” Mahomes tweeted above a video of the catch, tagging Ross.

The Chiefs will take all the help they can get after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Ross was once a star at Clemson, but injury concerns tanked his draft stock. You can’t base much of one catch at OTA’s, but at least he is serving notice already. When you’re fighting for a job, that’s a good start.

Especially when the face of the team pauses to offer some praise.

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

