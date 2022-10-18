Patrick Mahomes Shares Humble, Spot-On Thoughts About Rivalry With Josh Allen

The rivalry between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills has quickly become one of the best in all of sports. It helps that the two teams both play in the AFC, but each time Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen step on the same file it is appointment viewing.

The Chiefs’ win over the Bills a season ago in the Divisional playoff round was one of the greatest games in NFL history. The Bills getting revenge in Kansas City this past weekend was no slouch of a game either.

Given that Mahomes and Allen have emerged as the two best quarterbacks in the league – according to most, in some order – it’s tough not to compare their growing rivalry to one of the best QB rivalries of all time: Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning.

Patrick Mahomes Is Wise Beyond His Years

After falling to Allen and the Bills, Mahomes was asked whether or not their rivalry has reached that Brady-Manning level yet. Mahomes gave an incredibly humbling, and spot-on answer to the question.

“We’re two guys that love to compete,” Mahomes said Monday on 610 Sports Radio. “We love to go out there and try to find a way to will our team to win, but Brady and Manning, we still got a long way to go. Brady and Manning didn’t become Brady-Manning until the latter part of their careers because they had already won so many championships and MVPs and stuff like that. I think you can ask Josh the same thing.

“We see that we could be there, but we still have a long way to go to put ourselves on that pedestal.”

Brady and Mahomes squared off 17 times in their careers while Mahomes and Allen have met up just five times.

Thankfully, as Mahomes pointed out, we’re likely going to be gifted with plenty more games between these two generational quarterbacks.