Patrick Mahomes Honors Late Chiefs QB Len Dawson

Honoring former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson, who died on Wednesday at the age of 87, was current Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Aiming for Dawson’s heights in his own legacy within the organization, Mahomes held a special connection with the late QB and posted a tribute following news of his death.

LEN DAWSON, HALL OF FAME QB, HAS PASSED AWAY

Mahomes took to Twitter to commemorate the 1973 Man of the Year, adding one edited photo of the two side-by-side in their Chiefs jerseys and a different photo from a past meeting.

“RIP to the legend Len Dawson,” Mahomes tweeted. “The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever. Prayers to his family.”

Dawson’s family released a statement on his passing.

“With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers,” the statement read.

“He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home.”

“Dawson was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1987. More than two decades later (2012), he was again inducted into the Hall, this time as a broadcaster,” OutKick’s Anthony Farris wrote. “Prior to spending 14 years as the Chiefs signal caller, Dawson spent time with both Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

“Following his playing career, Dawson spent 33 years as Kansas City’s radio color analyst. He retired in 2017, largely due to health problems.”

