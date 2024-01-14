That’s Using Your Head! Patrick Mahomes Had Helmet Cracked By Dolphins During Bitter Cold Chiefs Win

Videos by OutKick

The Miami Dolphins couldn’t break Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Saturday night, but they did crack the quarterback’s helmet.

In an unusual scene, Mahomes lost a chunk of his helmet when he collided headfirst with Miami’s DeShon Elliott near the goal line. At the time, Kansas City held a 16-7 lead.

A field goal – under the direction of Mahomes and a new helmet – would extend that lead. But before swapping headwear, Mahomes played two more snaps with a chunk missing from his lid.

Mahomes is of the belief that the cracked helmet was the result of the bitter cold Kansas City temperature that was reported to be -4 degrees with a windchill of -27, making the Wild Card game one of the coldest in league history.

“I was very unhappy because my helmet is, like, warm. And it cracked because it’s so cold out here,” Mahomes told NBC following the game.

Patrick Mahomes Unhappy With Cracked Helmet Replacement

Kansas City’s equipment staff was quick to get Mahomes a replacement helmet, though the fit wasn’t to his liking.

“I put the other helmet on and it did not fit at all,” Mahomes said. “It had been sitting in the cold all day long so I was a little upset about that. But we got it fixed up and we got it going.”

Despite the wardrobe malfunction, Mahomes was more concerned with increasing Kansas City’s lead than leaving the game. In fact, he initially didn’t realize his helmet wasn’t damaged until his teammates told him in the huddle.

And once aware, he wasn’t about to exit the huddle.

“I didn’t know that happened in the moment,” Mahomes said following the win. “I got to the huddle and everyone was telling me, and I was like, ‘I got you all, but I’m not coming out of the game.’”

Ultimately, Miami broke Mahomes’ helmet, but not his arm or the Chiefs’ game plan. Kansas City had little trouble with the Dolphins, cruising to a 26-7 win. Mahomes finished with 262 yards and a touchdown through the air and added 41 rushing yards on just two carries.

