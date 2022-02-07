Patrick Mahomes’ Hateable Brother’s Kiss Rejected By Woman

Videos by OutKick

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, was at it again over the weekend in Las Vegas where big brother was handling his NFL duties while his hateable little brother was being his typical jerkoff self.

In a TikTok video posted and purportedly recorded over the weekend in Las Vegas, Jackson Mahomes is seen doing one of his stupid TikTok dances before going in to kiss a woman, who pulls away from Patrick’s brother.

It appears Jackson was being egged on by friends of the woman, who seems to have been celebrating her birthday.

This stupidity is just the latest in a long list of hateable moments from a brother who has proven to be trouble for the Chiefs quarterback. In September, Patrick admitted he had a talk with his brother about his behavior after an incident in Baltimore where Jackson poured water on Ravens fans.

“He’s been good at not trying to respond to that stuff,” Patrick told reporters at the time. “He takes a lot and he’s usually pretty good at it.

“He’ll learn from it and just try to stay away from those people best he can.”

Or he won’t.