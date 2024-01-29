Patrick Mahomes’ Hateable Brother Is Back To Being A Loudmouth & Brock Purdy Must Stop This In The Super Bowl

Videos by OutKick

It’s amazing how loud Jackson Mahomes is these days after three sexual battery felonies magically disappeared just before the NFL playoffs started.

The hateable loudmouth was at it again Sunday on social media during the AFC Championship where his likable brother was winning yet another AFC title while Jackson was screaming like an idiot in the suits at M&T Bank Stadium.

“WOOOOOOOOOOO…Super Bowl…WOOOOOOOO,” the loudmouth yelled over and over for his Instagram following.

After likely being told to lay low, keep his mouth shut and not be obnoxious on social media while his attorneys worked their way through the sexual battery case brought by a Kansas City-area restaurant owner, Jackson Mahomes had pretty much disappeared as Taylor Swift and his loudmouth sister-in-law took center stage.

That all changed Sunday. This jerkoff IS BACK & now there’s only one man who can save the day and send Jackson into the offseason with a heartbreaking loss — Brock Purdy.

Mister Irrelevant has one mission over the next two weeks: Wipe this smile right off this jerkoff’s face.

Not Patrick.

Brock, I want you to sit there in your lab after the rest of the 49ers go home at night — Brock’s definitely a last guy out guy’s guy — and listen to the shriek of this voice. I want that voice to be what you’re playing against. I know the Chiefs have a Super Bowl-level defense. I know you want to win to stick it to all those teams that passed on you. I know this Super Bowl will be about all those people who doubted you and said you’d never start in the NFL.

But there needs to be even deeper meaning to this Super Bowl, Brock.

It starts and ends with dealing Jackson Mahomes a loss. Do you want to hear this voice dancing on your grave for the rest of your life?

Do it for yourself. Do it for 49ers fans. Do it for America.