Patrick Mahomes Gets Hitched

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are officially married!

The longtime lovers made it official on Saturday in Maui, Hawaii.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wore a gray suit, while Matthews wore an incredible white gown that featured cutouts near her torso.

The newlyweds shared a series of photos after the ceremony, which also included their 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

People.com reports that Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, served as the 26-year-old QB’s best man, while his teammate Travis Kelce was a groomsman. Kelce’s girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was reported to be one of Matthew’s bridesmaids as well.

Mahomes popped the question on his now-wife’s 25th birthday on Sept. 1, 2020. People.com reports the QB proposed at Arrowhead Stadium with an intricate display that included hundreds of white roses.

Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The New York Post reports the quarterback presented his then-bride-to-be with an estimated 8-to-10-carat emerald-cut diamond ring on the same day the Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with girlfriend and high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews after game action during the Super Bowl LIV game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

“9.1.2020. On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind!” Matthews wrote on Instagram at the time.

The couple welcomed their daughter in February 2021.

Mahomes and Matthews welcomed daughter Sterling in February 2021. (Courtesy of Instagram/Brittany Matthews).

The newlyweds first met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, and Yahoo! Sports reports the two have been dating since the 10th grade.

