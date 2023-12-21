Patrick Mahomes ‘Excited’ To Enhance Happiness For Chiefs Fans During Christmas Day Game Against Raiders

Videos by OutKick

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day. For Mahomes, that means not being able to spend Christmas morning with his wife and kids. He’s not thrilled about that.

However, he pointed out that Chiefs fans are looking forward to seeing the team play and that excites him.

“I mean, everybody’s gonna be just opening presents and getting the food in them and then they’re going to be the happiest they possibly can be, and they’re gonna turn on and see the Kansas City Chiefs playing. So I’m excited about that,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

“I’m a little disappointed I’m going to miss Christmas Eve with my kids and Christmas morning and miss Santa coming. But I’ll be able to spend the evening with them and open presents with them then. So, it’ll be a great opportunity. I’m excited for that. We’ll miss the kids a little bit but we’ll celebrate after the game’s over.”

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is excited to bring happiness to fans during the team’s Christmas Day game against the Raiders. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

This is a pretty good attitude for Mahomes. And, honestly, his children are under the age of three so they probably won’t remember this Christmas anyway.

Also, as someone who has worked in sports media for 15 years, I can relate to him. There aren’t many ways I relate to Patrick Mahomes, but missing holidays to work is definitely one of them.

He has a great attitude towards playing on the holiday and said exactly what the face of the NFL needed to say. Delivering happiness to fans is job #1 of professional athletes and many of them forget that all the time.

It’s refreshing to hear the star of a league remember that the multi-million dollar paychecks come because of the fans.

Not every part of the job is great.

That’s what the money is for.