Patrick Mahomes Had Blunt Message For Bills In Amped Up Locker Room Speech

Patrick Mahomes was on fire Sunday night after the Chiefs beat the Bills.

The Chiefs marched into Buffalo to face Josh Allen, and walked out with a ticket to the AFC Championship game against the Ravens.

Kansas City certainly had some tough moments this season, but Mahomes and his teammates definitely seem to be clicking at the right time.

That might be bad news for the rest of the field, and Mahomes’ swagger was on full display in the locker room after the game.

Patrick Mahomes shared an awesome locker room speech with his teammates after beating the Bills. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes unleashes awesome locker room speech.

While Patrick Mahomes might not have gone full Dan Campbell in the locker room after the monster win, he did make his point without needing too many words.

“Hey! They asked for it, and they got what they asked for, but he said it. This sh*t ain’t done. We come back next week ready to f*cking go,” a clearly amped up Mahomes told his teammates.

Mahomes was juiced up after beating the Bills.

Mahomes was juiced up after beating the Bills.

As I said above, it’s been a bumpy season for the Chiefs. The team finished the regular season 11-6. While that might be fine for a lot of franchises, Kansas City fans expect a lot better than dealing with six regular season losses.

Well, none if it matters at this point. Through all the drama with Taylor Swift and multiple dropped games that should have been won, the Chiefs are now just four quarters away from Mahomes playing in his fourth Super Bowl.

Not too bad for a QB who is only 28. His teammates clearly love him, and when you’re a great leader, you have to know how to whip the troops up into a frenzy. You have to set the tone.

That’s exactly what Mahomes did Sunday night in the locker room.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 13: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a no-call during the second quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Miami Dolphins at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Next up is the Ravens and 60 minutes for the chance to win another Lombardi Trophy. Embrace the chaos!