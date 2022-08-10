Patrick Mahomes Checks In With Two More Insane Trick Passes

Just when you thought you’ve seen Patrick Mahomes do it all—from no-look passes to unbelievable cross-field throws—he does something new.

This time, Mahomes actually did two different things that made you say, ‘Holy crap!’ And he did it in the same practice.

Towards the end of Tuesday’s session, Mahomes and the other Kansas City quarterbacks took aim at the goal post 20 yards down the field, with each trying to hit the crossbar.

Mahomes, of course, nailed it … twice. And he didn’t do it the traditional way.

Slingin' em behind the back AND left-handed 😨 @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/h0tNgqr97S — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 9, 2022

Goodness gracious.

I don’t know what is more impressive. The behind the back throw is incredible. The lefty toss is amazing. And how about the spiral on both?!

There’s a joke somewhere in here about Tua Tagovailoa, right?

Mahomes Channels Inner Tua, Throws Lefty

Mahomes’ former receiver Tyreek Hill has been singing the praises of Tua’s accuracy all summer. Hill even called Tua more accurate than Mahomes!

So how does Mahomes respond?

He goes lefty, just like Tua, and absolutely nails the crossbar with a perfect spiral. And then, just for good measure, he doubles down on his accuracy with a behind the back MISSILE.

I’m not sure Mahomes is gonna break that one out during the season, but would we really be that surprised if he did? I mean, the guy has proven he can do things with a football none of us could dream of. And he’s done them in actual games!

I’m here for the Mahomes-to-Travis-Kelce behind-the-back game-winner next month!