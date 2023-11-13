I Can’t Stand Brittany Mahomes, But You’ll Never Hear Me Speak Bad About Patrick Mahomes’ Yard

updated

As the commissioner of the OutKick Thursday Night Mowing League, it’s my job to appreciate a man’s yard even when I consider his wife, Brittany Mahomes, to be a loudmouth pop culture terrorist.

And because of that, I have to give Patrick Mahomes credit for having one of the more unique yards amongst the athlete real estate community. He has the par 3 golf hole with a real sand trap that is maintained. He has a water hazard to deal with if the wind kicks up. He has the riverbed for ambiance. He has an elevated tee box for dramatic effect.

Yes, I hate myself for clicking on Brit Brit’s Instagram Story to get more glimpses of the yard, but it’s my duty.

Let’s take a look at the latest from Patrick Mahomes’ backyard (via his annoying wife):

via Brittany Mahomes / Instagram Story
Patrick Mahomes’ landscape designer went with big flagstones which is a nice touch on a massive property. / via Brittany Mahomes / Instagram Story
Sand traps you wouldn’t see at a municipal course. / via Brittany Mahomes / Instagram Story

According to media reports, the couple designed their Kansas City-area forever retreat from scratch and made sure to have the designer include the par 3 hole and the soccer/football field for those nights when the Chiefs gunslinger wants to get the guys together to work on some routes.

Put it this way, if I was sitting on a half-billion dollar contract, this is the yard I’d have at a house I live in from mid-July through February. The other half of the year, the two reportedly live in a $3.37 million house in Westlake, Texas.

Guys, let this be a lesson for those of you who have hit the Powerball or signed a massive sports contract: Treat yourself!

Be like Mahomes or Mark Wahlberg who had a 5-hole course worked into his backyard design.

