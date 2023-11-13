I Can’t Stand Brittany Mahomes, But You’ll Never Hear Me Speak Bad About Patrick Mahomes’ Yard

Videos by OutKick

As the commissioner of the OutKick Thursday Night Mowing League, it’s my job to appreciate a man’s yard even when I consider his wife, Brittany Mahomes, to be a loudmouth pop culture terrorist.

And because of that, I have to give Patrick Mahomes credit for having one of the more unique yards amongst the athlete real estate community. He has the par 3 golf hole with a real sand trap that is maintained. He has a water hazard to deal with if the wind kicks up. He has the riverbed for ambiance. He has an elevated tee box for dramatic effect.

Yes, I hate myself for clicking on Brit Brit’s Instagram Story to get more glimpses of the yard, but it’s my duty.

Let’s take a look at the latest from Patrick Mahomes’ backyard (via his annoying wife):

via Brittany Mahomes / Instagram Story

Patrick Mahomes’ landscape designer went with big flagstones which is a nice touch on a massive property. / via Brittany Mahomes / Instagram Story

Sand traps you wouldn’t see at a municipal course. / via Brittany Mahomes / Instagram Story

According to media reports, the couple designed their Kansas City-area forever retreat from scratch and made sure to have the designer include the par 3 hole and the soccer/football field for those nights when the Chiefs gunslinger wants to get the guys together to work on some routes.

Put it this way, if I was sitting on a half-billion dollar contract, this is the yard I’d have at a house I live in from mid-July through February. The other half of the year, the two reportedly live in a $3.37 million house in Westlake, Texas.

Guys, let this be a lesson for those of you who have hit the Powerball or signed a massive sports contract: Treat yourself!

Be like Mahomes or Mark Wahlberg who had a 5-hole course worked into his backyard design.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany finished building their dream home.



In 2021, Mahomes announced he bought a plot of land in Kansas City and said he's building a house there.



This is the result:

▪️ Massive Mansion

▪️ Giant Pool

▪️ Big Private Pond

▪️ Par 3 Golf… pic.twitter.com/zBdCOEVc8K — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 10, 2023