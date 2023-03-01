Want To See Patrick Kane’s New York Rangers Debut At Madison Square Garden? It’s Gonna Cost You A Lot More Than Knicks Tickets

Videos by OutKick

The New York Rangers pulled off a second blockbuster trade in February, acquiring Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks. Looking for tickets to his debut at Madison Square Garden? You might have to delay that mortgage payment.

Prior to trading for Kane, the Rangers acquired Vladamir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues in mid-February. That trade seemingly took them out of the Patrick Kane sweepstakes. Except, it didn’t.

New York faces the Philadelphia Flyers on the road on Wednesday night, but Patrick Kane will not play. The Rangers say they want Kane to have time to get acclimated to New York. The team will wait until Thursday’s home contest against Ottawa for Kane to don the blue sweater.

Thus, Kane’s Ranger debut will come at the “World’s Most Famous Arena,” Madison Square Garden. And, if you’d like to attend, get ready to pay handsomely.

The New York Rangers are a big draw in New York City right now and if you want to see Patrick Kane’s debut at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, it’s gonna cost you. (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

At the moment of this writing, the CHEAPEST price for a pair of tickets on Ticketmaster (the Rangers official ticket partner) is just over $500 (including fees).

There are only four pairs of tickets for under $600 ($300/ticket). Even “standing room only” tickets are going for over $325 a piece.

Those are just the prices for the upper levels, too. Want to sit in the 100s? It’s going to cost over $700 for a pair of seats anywhere in the lower level.

Want to sit right next to the glass to get a close-up view of #88? Sure, as long as you’ve got almost $2,000 lying around. Maybe check the couch cushions to gather up some extra change.

New York Rangers tickets cost a heck of a lot more than Knicks tickets

It’s been said that when the Knicks are good, there’s arguably no hotter ticket in the country than to see the New York Knicks play at the Garden. But even on a six-game winning streak, tickets to Wednesday night’s game against in-state rival Brooklyn will cost you around $250 for a pair.

Yes, you can get two Knicks tickets on Wednesday night for about the price of one Rangers ticket on Thursday night.

Despite the winning streak, fans just aren’t as excited about the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden as they are about the New York Rangers. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Again, this is not comparing two completely different teams, either. The Knicks currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. They’ve only made the playoffs once in the past nine seasons. And that was during the COVID season when the playoffs took place in the “bubble.”

The Knicks are well on their way to host an NBA playoff game at MSG for the first time since May 2013. They even made a trade themselves, though to much less fanfare.

But the Rangers, who have the sixth-most points in the Eastern Conference, are a far bigger draw in New York City right now.

And with Patrick Kane coming to Broadway, the Kings of the Ice are a bigger deal than the Kings of the Court.