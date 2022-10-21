Patrick Beverley Makes Guarantee To Lakers Fans During Pregame Speech

Patrick Beverley may be the new man in Los Angeles, but the veteran guard isn’t shying away from making guarantees to Lakers fans. Beverley has already made a public statement that the Lakers will be making the playoffs this season.

The 34-year-old grabbed a mic prior to the Lakers’ home opener against the Clippers on Thursday night. In the brief pregame speech, Beverley did his best to hype up Lakers fans, and there’s no better way to do so than guarantee a playoff berth.

“On behalf of myself, my teammates, the coaching staff, the organization, it’s going to be a hell of a year this year,” Beverley explained. “We’re going to have a lot of ups, lot of downs, stick through us. We’re going to the playoffs. We’re trying to make some real good sh-thappen.”

This is a bold move by Beverley that could very well backfire. Let’s not forget that the Lakers missed out on the playoffs last season. Let’s also not forget that the internet never forgets. If the Lakers miss the postseason again then this clip of Beverley will undoubtedly go viral.

The Lakers are off to an 0-2 start to the season after falling to the Clippers 103-97 on Thursday night. following a 14-point loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.